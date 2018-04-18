<
18.04.2018 13:45:37

CORRECTION: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2018

Correction: Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018  will be released on 27 April 2018

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release activity results and financial information in 2018 according to the following schedule:

 

DateReporting information
Within first 5 working days

of every month of 2018		AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
31 January 2018Interim financial information for the year 2017
27 March 2018Audited financial statements for the year 2017
27 April 2018Interim financial information for  the 1st quarter of 2018
31 July 2018Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2018
31 October 2018Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2018

 

On 27 April 2018, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

  

