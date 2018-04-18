Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
CORRECTION: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2018
Correction: Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018 will be released on 27 April 2018
AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release activity results and financial information in 2018 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|Within first 5 working days
of every month of 2018
|AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
|31 January 2018
|Interim financial information for the year 2017
|27 March 2018
|Audited financial statements for the year 2017
|27 April 2018
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018
|31 July 2018
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2018
|31 October 2018
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2018
On 27 April 2018, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
