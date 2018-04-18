CORRECTION: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2018

Correction: Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018 will be released on 27 April 2018

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release activity results and financial information in 2018 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information Within first 5 working days



of every month of 2018 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month 31 January 2018 Interim financial information for the year 2017 27 March 2018 Audited financial statements for the year 2017 27 April 2018 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2018 31 July 2018 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2018 31 October 2018 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2018

On 27 April 2018, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.