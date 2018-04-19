CLX Communications AB (publ): Invitations to shareholders of CLX Communications AB (publ) to attend the annual general meeting

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: CLX

The shareholders of CLX Communications AB (publ) ("CLX" or the "Company") are hereby summoned to the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday 18 May 2018 at 2.00 p.m. CET in the meeting venue Horn, Lindhagen mat & möten, Lindhagensgatan 126, Stockholm.

Registration of participation at the meeting will be terminated at the opening of the meeting. The premises will open at 1.30 p.m. CET.

Right to attend the meeting

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting must be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Saturday 12 May 2018 (since the record date is a Saturday, shareholders must be entered into the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday 11 May 2018).

Shareholders must also notify CLX of their intention to participate by mail to CLX Communications AB (publ), Att: Årsstämma, Lindhagensgatan 74, SE-112 18, Stockholm, or by e-mail to agm2018@clxcommunications.com, at the latest on Monday 14 May 2018.

The notification should include the shareholder's name, personal identification number/corporate registration number, address and daytime telephone number.

The complete notice of annual general meeting follows.

For further information please contact

Thomas Ahlerup

Chief Investor Relations Officer

CLX Communications AB (publ)

Mobile +46-768-966300

E-mail thomas.ahlerup@clxcommunications.com

