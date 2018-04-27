CFT: Growth in Q1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 9.1% to CHF 250.9m

Press Release

Lausanne, 27 April 2018









Growth in Q1 2018 activity,

adjusted revenue up 9.1% to CHF 250.9m





Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first quarter with reported consolidated revenue



of CHF 229.6m compared with CHF 213.4m in same period in 2017, up 7.8% in constant currencies.

At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 7.6%.





For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 250.9m, compared with

CHF 230.4m in 2017, an increase of 9.1% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from

interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 8.6% in constant currencies while the forex trading

business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 24.4%.



1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")