01.05.2018 08:36:04

CFO Bart Koops announces to leave Beter Bed Holding N.V.

Chief Financial Officer Bart Koops has announced he will leave Beter Bed Holding N.V. per August 1st, 2018. On his decision Bart states: 'Since early 2013 I have been CFO with Beter Bed Holding N.V. The decision to leave the group has been difficult, but especially the last year has taken a heavy turn on my private work balance. I aim for a better balance in my future role.'

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dirk Goeminne: 'We regret Bart his resignation, but respect his decision. In the meantime the Supervisory Beard has started the search for replacement.'


Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,191. In 2017, the company achieved revenue of
€ 416.4 million and an EBITDA of € 27.5 million.
 

For more information:

Dirk Goeminne
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
+31 (0)413 338819
bbholding@beterbed.nl 

Click on the link below for the PDF of the press release

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Beter Bed Holding NV via Globenewswire

