09.05.2018 05:48:00

CEDRUS Investments WILL launch a new office in Shenzhen

Expanding its Footprint in the Greater China Region and Capitalizing on Life Sciences Innovation and Hi-tech Investment Opportunities

HONG KONG, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedrus Investments ("Cedrus"), a global boutique investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the local government to launch a new office in Shenzhen, which will join an array of Cedrus' offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, and Grand Caymanto better serve its clients globally.

Shenzhen has its unique city portrait, including important geographical location (being near the Pearl River Delta, which is considered an emerging megacity) as well as its vigorous market dynamics.  It is one of the fastest-growing cities in China in terms of GDP, and it is the hub for innovation in life sciences and high-tech, which are sectors Cedrus actively focused on making investments. Shenzhen's proximity to Hong Kong also enhances its strategic importance, as Hong Kong is one of the world's top financial centers, allowing free flows of capital internationally.

Since Cedrus has been serving as a trusted partner and advisor to companies in the Greater China region in bridging boththeirinbound and outbound investments for more than a decade, the expansion not only demonstrates the strong track record of success Cedrus has established in the Greater China region but also the firm's commitment to getting further involved in better serving its clients in a more comprehensive and specialized way.

Mr. Rani Jarkas, Chairman of Cedrus Investments, shared his vision towards the blueprint of Cedrus Investments and the group in general and said that "As Shenzhen is now emerging as a new and within the top-three major financial centers in mainland China along with Beijing and Shanghai, we believe it is necessary to form our own local teams to better capture unique business and investment opportunities in addition to enhancing our local connections and trusted partnerships.

We are looking forward to the upcoming investment opportunities and business diversification made possible by deepening our reach to the vibrant city of Shenzhen, in particular, bringing cutting-edge technology and innovative companies in the life sciences and technology sectors overseas to China to advance its technological development and forge collaborative relationships, thus subsequently boosting Cedrus' ability to create more investment value to our clients from around the world."

About Cedrus Investments

Cedrus Investments is a global boutique investment firm that offers expertise in private wealth management, asset management and financial advisory services to a clientele of leading institutional investors, corporations, family offices and high net worth individuals around the world.

For further information about Cedrus Investments, please visit www.cedrusinvestments.com.

Media Enquiry:
Cedrus Investments Ltd.
Amy Sin
+852-3519-2828
information@cedrusinvestments.com

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150930/8521506461LOGO

SOURCE Cedrus Investments

