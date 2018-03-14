CBT Automotive Network Announces 5th Annual NADA Tour "Connecting on the Road to NADA With Cars.com"

ATLANTA, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBT Automotive Network announces the fifth annual "Road to NADA." During the tour, the online automotive resource will record its daily newscast from the showroom floor of dealerships while traveling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. CBT Automotive Network will be partnering with Cars.com, the leading digital automotive marketplace that connects dealers with in-market buyers.

"Connecting on the Road to NADA with Cars.com" will feature insights from dealers who are using The 4Ps of Automotive Marketing™ – Product, Price, Place and Person – to fuel their marketing programs to drive growth. Cars.com automotive marketing experts will also share insights based on new research and product offerings, which will be revealed at NADA.

Since it launched in late 2012, CBT Automotive Network has provided news and training for new car dealers throughout North America. In preparation for the annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show, CBT will take the newscast on the road with Cars.com. Joe Gumm, anchor for CBT News daily newscasts and Bridget Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder of CBT Automotive Network, will conduct interviews with dealers in their showrooms. Both anchors will take time to talk with dealers about their operational practices, and trends they see in the industry.

"The 'Road to NADA Tour,' was established so that the CBT News Team could connect with its viewers and subscribers," said Bridget Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder of CBT. "Cars.com is the ideal partner for CBT due to their 20 years of deep expertise and dealer relationships, commitment to driving the industry forward with The 4Ps of Automotive Marketing and dedication to making meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. We look forward to their expert insights as well as hearing from their customers across Cars.com, DealerRater and Dealer Inspire on the road to NADA as well as during the show."

The CBT News Team will cover the most newsworthy happenings from the premier automotive industry event. For those dealers who are unable to attend the NADA Show, CBT and Cars.com will offer an in-depth picture of the current automotive industry landscape through onsite newscasts and interviews.

"This event is all about promoting the power of connection," said Bridget Fitzpatrick. CBT News has established itself as the "go to" source for industry information for retail automotive professionals. The "Connecting on the Road to NADA with Cars.com" tour, in partnership with Cars.com, is one of the many ways the company is working to continue to be a relevant resource for dealers.

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles on March 20th and will end at the NADA Show in Las Vegas on March 25th. Follow along at CBTNews.com.

About CBT Automotive Network

CBT Automotive Network/Car Biz Today is an online news source dedicated to providing the retail automotive industry with news, information, trends, sales and management training and industry event coverage through various forms of multi-media journalism. The online news source has more than 130,000 subscribers made up of new car dealers and their personnel. CBT Automotive Network is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit CBTNews.com.

ABOUT CARS.COM

Cars.com™ is a leading two-sided digital automotive marketplace that creates meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the company empowers consumers with resources and information to make informed buying decisions around The 4Ps of Automotive Marketing™: Product, Price, Place and Person, by connecting advertising partners with in-market car shoppers and providing data-driven intelligence to increase inventory turn and gain market share. A pioneer in online automotive classifieds, the company has evolved into one of the largest digital automotive platforms, connecting thousands of local dealers across the country with millions of consumers. Through trusted expert content, on-the-lot mobile features and intelligence, millions of new and used vehicle listings, a comprehensive set of pricing and research tools, and the largest database of consumer reviews in the industry, Cars.com is transforming the car shopping experience.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbt-automotive-network-announces-5th-annual-nada-tour-connecting-on-the-road-to-nada-with-carscom-300614120.html

SOURCE CBT Automotive Network