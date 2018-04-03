<
03.04.2018 03:12:48

CBS Reportedly Plans Below-Market Bid For Viacom In Coming Days

(RTTNews) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) will offer less than the current market value of Viacom Inc. in its opening bid for the owner of MTV and Nickelodeon, according to reports citing a person familiar with the matter.

CBS will propose that its chief executive officer, Leslie Moonves, run the merged company for at least two years, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations. The initial offer will arrive in the coming days, Bloomberg reported last week.

The two companies, controlled by the family of billionaire Sumner Redstone, split in two more than 12 years ago and are revisiting that decision as other media companies seek to grow through deals.

CBS has been preparing a bid for Viacom over the past couple weeks, seeking an accord to reunite the CBS and Showtime networks with Viacom's Nickelodeon and MTV.

Independent board members at Viacom and CBS spent the past two months considering a merger after Shari Redstone, the vice chairman of both companies, renewed her efforts to recombine them earlier this year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CBS Corp. 50.71 -1.32% CBS Corp.
Viacom Inc. (A) 38.80 -2.02% Viacom Inc. (A)
Viacom Inc. B 30.40 16.03% Viacom Inc. B

