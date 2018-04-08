Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
08.04.2018 08:47:46
CBS Appoints Richard Parsons To Board
(RTTNews) - Richard Parsons, former chief executive officer of Time Warner Inc., will join the board of CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) as the media company pursues a merger with Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA).
Parsons, 70, is the sole new nominee to the board, according to a CBS regulatory filing Friday. The company plans to hold its annual meeting May 18 in New York.
Separately CBS said CEO Leslie Moonves received total compensation of $69.6 million in 2017, little changed from a year earlier.
Nachrichten zu CBS Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CBS Corp.mehr Analysen
|16.02.18
|CBS Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|09.01.18
|CBS Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|03.11.17
|CBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.17
|CBS Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|08.08.17
|CBS Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|16.02.18
|CBS Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|09.01.18
|CBS Hold
|Pivotal Research Group
|03.11.17
|CBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.17
|CBS Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|08.08.17
|CBS Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|16.02.18
|CBS Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|03.11.17
|CBS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.17
|CBS Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|08.08.17
|CBS Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|05.05.17
|CBS Buy
|The Benchmark Company
|15.07.16
|CBS Sell
|UBS AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}