08.04.2018 08:47:46

CBS Appoints Richard Parsons To Board

(RTTNews) - Richard Parsons, former chief executive officer of Time Warner Inc., will join the board of CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) as the media company pursues a merger with Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA).

Parsons, 70, is the sole new nominee to the board, according to a CBS regulatory filing Friday. The company plans to hold its annual meeting May 18 in New York.

Separately CBS said CEO Leslie Moonves received total compensation of $69.6 million in 2017, little changed from a year earlier.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CBS Corp. 52.84 -0.08% CBS Corp.
Viacom Inc. (A) 35.50 0.57% Viacom Inc. (A)
Viacom Inc. B 30.40 16.03% Viacom Inc. B

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt kippte die Stimmung zum Wochenschluss nach der kräftigen Erholung vom Donnerstag zurück ins Negative.

