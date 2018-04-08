CBS Appoints Richard Parsons To Board

(RTTNews) - Richard Parsons, former chief executive officer of Time Warner Inc., will join the board of CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) as the media company pursues a merger with Viacom Inc. (VIAB, VIA).

Parsons, 70, is the sole new nominee to the board, according to a CBS regulatory filing Friday. The company plans to hold its annual meeting May 18 in New York.

Separately CBS said CEO Leslie Moonves received total compensation of $69.6 million in 2017, little changed from a year earlier.