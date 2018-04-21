CBD Oil for Your Cats and Dogs? Cannabis Convention company, CWCBExpo, Discusses the Options and Possibilities for This Alternative Treatment

PARAMUS, N.J., April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) hosts a cannabis convention three times a year. Attend and learn more about the cannabis industry and cannabis products, including cannabidiol oil, an alternative treatment for your pet.

Made from the cannabis plant, cannabidiol (CBD) oil provides a natural remedy for many of the conditions that might plague your pet.

Benefits

Seizures and epilepsy—CBD oil helps manage pet seizures. Some pets experience fewer seizures over time when using CBD oil.

Arthritis and Pain—CBD oil soothes the inflammation that gives rise to arthritis and reduces feelings of pain.

Improves appetite—CBD oil can help your pet regain their appetite, especially if they suffer from nausea.

Anxiety—Anxious pets may experience a reduction in nervousness when using CBD oil. Pet owners may find that their pet is less prone to undesirable behaviors such as chewing household objects and urinating inside.

Cancer prevention—CBD oil boosts the immune system and its anti-tumor properties are appealing to pet owners concerned about their pet's cancer risk.

How it Works

CBD targets receptors in cells in the central nervous system and immune system. Your pet's endogenous system is the same as yours, so your pet metabolizes the oil like you would.

Safety

CBD oil is safe for your pets, although you will want to speak to your vet about alternative therapies before treating your pet.

Because CBD is made from the hemp part of the plant, it's not a psychoactive substance— THC is the psychoactive substance people associate with marijuana. THC comes from the buds, leaves, and resin of the cannabis plant. Hemp comes from the rest of the plant which contains only trace amounts of THC along with large amounts of CBD. CBD oil will not give your cat or dog a buzz. Instead, it will create a calming sensation and it will relieve pain. CBD is essentially a stimulating relaxant that doesn't produce "high-like" side effects.





