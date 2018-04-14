CALNOC Announces Call for Abstracts for 2018 Annual Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CALNOC, the nationwide registry of nurse sensitive indicators, announced today the "Call for Abstracts" for the annual conference, Oct. 21-23, 2018 in San Diego, CA. The CALNOC research team is requesting abstract submissions from hospitals and ambulatory units that focus on innovative data-driven projects that demonstrate best practices in improving patient outcomes, quality and cost management. Selected authors are invited to present their research findings at the annual conference in San Diego.

The CALNOC database, was originally developed and is continued to be managed by nurses. The registry captures data from over 350 nationwide hospitals and ambulatory units who report and access data which provide powerful insights to propel the advancement of global patient care. The theme of the 2018 conference is "Navigating the Future," and specific abstract topics are requested in the areas of

Innovation

Technology

E.H.R. Data

Care Coordination

Ambulatory

Telehealth

Interdisciplinary

The abstract submission includes a 500-word description of the project and outcomes and must be submitted to CALNOC by May 31, 2018. More information on the Call for Abstracts can be found at the conference website, http://www.calnoc.org/conference.

Mary Foley PhD, RN, FAAN and CALNOC Board President states, "We highly encourage abstract submissions from all hospitals and ambulatory units who have demonstrated success in improved performance and patient outcomes. We believe in the power of sharing collective knowledge to empower nurses and improve quality."

The CALNOC benchmarks and registry are accepted by ANCC for use in achieving and maintaining Magnet recognition, Joint Commission and CMS requirements for participation in a Nurse Sensitive Registry. CALNOC was the measure developer for NQF Pressure Injuries. Additionally, in response to the IOM, "Future of Nursing Report," CALNOC in collaboration with the American Academy of Ambulatory Care Nursing (AAACN,) developed new measures for Ambulatory Care. CALNOC led the pilot testing for NQF Measures with 150 plus, ambulatory health care organizations across the country. CALNOC invites hospitals and ambulatory units to become participants in the registry. For more information about CALNOC and how to join, visit http://www.calnoc.org.

