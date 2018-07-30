Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Eddinger Joins Boston Foundation Board of Directors

BOSTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) President Pam Eddinger was elected to a five-year term with the Boston Foundation Board of Directors.

BHCC has worked closely with the Foundation on projects and initiatives designed to improve outcomes and opportunities for students and graduates across Greater Boston including the Foundation's Success Boston college completion initiative.

Launched in 2008, Success Boston implements a three-part strategy–getting ready, getting in and getting through–to ensure Boston Public Schools students are prepared to meet the challenges of higher education and achieve a degree that will allow them to thrive in the workplace.

"The Boston Foundation is a center of collective effort in our community and a major civic leader when it comes to equity in education," says President Eddinger. "I look forward to supporting its strategic vision and shaping public policy that works for our students."

Since 2013, President Eddinger has led the state's largest community college with more than 19,000 students annually. Under her leadership, BHCC was named a co-winner of Achieving the Dream's Leah Meyer Austin Award for its excellent work around student success, and the College has improved on a number of student success metrics.

In addition to her role on the Foundation Board, President Eddinger is the Chair of Achieving the Dream's Board of Directors; she also serves on a number of local and national boards, including Boston Private Industry Council, EdVestors, National Asian/Pacific Islander Council, WGBH and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Workforce Investment Board.

