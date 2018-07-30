30.07.2018 10:57:00

Bunker Hill Community College President Pam Eddinger Joins Boston Foundation Board of Directors

BOSTON, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) President Pam Eddinger was elected to a five-year term with the Boston Foundation Board of Directors.

BHCC has worked closely with the Foundation on projects and initiatives designed to improve outcomes and opportunities for students and graduates across Greater Boston including the Foundation's Success Boston college completion initiative.

Launched in 2008, Success Boston implements a three-part strategy–getting ready, getting in and getting through–to ensure Boston Public Schools students are prepared to meet the challenges of higher education and achieve a degree that will allow them to thrive in the workplace.

"The Boston Foundation is a center of collective effort in our community and a major civic leader when it comes to equity in education," says President Eddinger. "I look forward to supporting its strategic vision and shaping public policy that works for our students."

Since 2013, President Eddinger has led the state's largest community college with more than 19,000 students annually. Under her leadership, BHCC was named a co-winner of Achieving the Dream's Leah Meyer Austin Award for its excellent work around student success, and the College has improved on a number of student success metrics.

In addition to her role on the Foundation Board, President Eddinger is the Chair of Achieving the Dream's Board of Directors; she also serves on a number of local and national boards, including Boston Private Industry Council, EdVestors, National Asian/Pacific Islander Council, WGBH and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Workforce Investment Board.

Media Contact:Karen Norton, Bunker Hill Community College, 6172282177, kmnorton@bhcc.mass.edu

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

 

SOURCE Bunker Hill Community College

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer an einer möglichen Erholung partizipieren
08:35
SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
27.07.18
AMD – Ausbruch nach Zahlen
23.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% Coupon p.a. JB Step-Down Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Renault, Volkswagen, Daimler
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kroatiens Kreditwürdigkeit verbessert sich
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Oerlikon-Aktie nach Getriebesparte-Verkauf im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
COSMO-VRP: Wir haben eine starke Pipeline
Auf Schleuderkurs: Wie sicher sind noch deutsche Auto-Aktien?
Kritik an Fed-Kurs - Auf welche Weise kann sich US-Präsident Trump in die Zinspolitik einmischen?
SMI verhalten -- DAX schwächer
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
Riesige Forschungsausgaben: An welchen neuen Produkten arbeitet Apple im Geheimen?
Nach verbalen Ausfällen: Sollte Elon Musk bei Tesla bleiben?
KW 30: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verhalten -- DAX schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Montag zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB