Buffett's Berkshire Reportedly Bought Addl 75 Mln Apple Shares In Q1

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) bought 75 million shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the first quarter. That adds to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of 2017, CNBC reported.

"It is an unbelievable company," Buffett reportedly said "If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."

Buffett revealed the additional purchases of Apple just ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, where 40,000 Berkshire shareholders will arrive this weekend. Buffett reportedly explained that Berkshire's quarterly earnings report, which will be released on Saturday, includes information on Berkshire's 10 largest holdings, and that astute readers of that report would be able to detect Berkshire's larger interest in Apple.