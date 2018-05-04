|
04.05.2018 05:12:35
Buffett's Berkshire Reportedly Bought Addl 75 Mln Apple Shares In Q1
(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) bought 75 million shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the first quarter. That adds to the 165.3 million shares Berkshire already owned at the end of 2017, CNBC reported.
"It is an unbelievable company," Buffett reportedly said "If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."
Buffett revealed the additional purchases of Apple just ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, where 40,000 Berkshire shareholders will arrive this weekend. Buffett reportedly explained that Berkshire's quarterly earnings report, which will be released on Saturday, includes information on Berkshire's 10 largest holdings, and that astute readers of that report would be able to detect Berkshire's larger interest in Apple.
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Apple Inc.
|40544763
|29.16 %
|7.77 %
|Apple Inc.
|39477344
|29.53 %
|8.26 %
|Apple Inc.
|38892768
|30.77 %
|6.51 %
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|03.05.18
|Apple kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.05.18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.18
|Apple market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.05.18
|Apple Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.05.18
|Apple Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.18
|Apple kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.05.18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.18
|Apple market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.05.18
|Apple Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.05.18
|Apple Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.18
|Apple kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.05.18
|Apple Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.05.18
|Apple Buy
|Canaccord Adams
|02.05.18
|Apple buy
|HSBC
|02.05.18
|Apple Buy
|Maxim Group
|26.10.16
|Apple overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.07.16
|Apple Sell
|BGC Partners
|03.05.18
|Apple Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.18
|Apple market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|02.05.18
|Apple Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.05.18
|Apple Neutral
|Atlantic Equities
|02.05.18
|Apple Hold
|Morningstar
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}