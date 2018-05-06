06.05.2018 07:42:23

Buffett Says Berkshire's Success Would Continue Once He Is No Longer At Company

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett tried to reassure shareholders at the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual meeting Saturday that the company's success would continue once he is no longer at the company.

Berkshire promoted Buffett's two potential successors, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, to vice chairmen in January and gave them bigger responsibilities overseeing the company's business units. The managers of Berkshire's 60-plus business units now report to either Abel or Jain, rather than to Mr. Buffett.

Buffett said repeatedly at the meeting that Berkshire's success in acquiring companies and finding attractive investments is because of the company's balance sheet and track record, not his personal fame. While Mr. Buffett's lieutenants are well-known to followers of the company, Messrs. Jain and Abel rarely speak publicly.

Warren Buffett said that the world depends on the United States and China for progress, dismissing concerns that the two countries' trade tensions could potentially escalate into a trade war.

Buffett made the remarks in response to a Chinese investor's question about U.S.-China trade relations at the Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting.

"The United States and China are going to be the two superpowers of the world, economically and in other ways, for a long, long, long time," Buffett said.

The benefits of free trade are huge, and the world is dependent on it in a major way for its progress, Buffett said.

While the primary focus of his company remains on U.S. businesses, investment opportunities in other parts of the world, including emerging markets, will also be taken into account, according to Buffett.

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

