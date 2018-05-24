Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2018 year on June 6, 2018 by 8:00 a.m. (EDT), followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available via Brown-Forman’s Internet website, www.brown-forman.com, through a link to "Investors/Events & Presentations." A digital audio recording of the conference call will be available on the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call. The replay will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call. Interested parties in the U.S. are also invited to join the conference call by dialing 888-624-9285 and asking for the Brown-Forman call. International callers should dial 706-679-3410. The company suggests that participants dial in approximately ten minutes in advance of the 10:00 a.m. (EDT) start.

