22.03.2018 21:41:00

Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) today announced the pricing of a $300 million 7-year senior unsecured note and a $300 million 20-year senior unsecured note. The 3.5% 7-year senior notes are due April 15, 2025 and the 4.0% 20-year senior notes are due April 15, 2038. Brown-Forman intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to pay the company’s recently announced special cash dividend which will be paid on April 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2018.

Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC. PNC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any debt securities of Brown-Forman Corporation, nor shall there be any sale of debt securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The debt offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus forming part of an effective shelf registration statement. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the senior notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at 1-888-603-5847, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. at 1-877-558-2607.

For almost 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s & Cola, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach and Slane. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by over 4,700 employees and sold in more than 165 countries worldwide. For more information about the company and its corporate responsibility efforts, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

