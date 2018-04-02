<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2018 22:30:09

Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM.A) (Euronext:BAMA) announced today that it has filed its 2017 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Claire Holland 
Communications & Media 
Tel: (416) 369-8236 
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com  		  Linda Northwood 
Investor Relations 
Tel: (416) 359-8647 
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Brookfield Asset Management Inc via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Brookfield Asset Management Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brookfield Asset Management Inc.mehr Analysen

28.09.17 Brookfield Asset Management Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.08.17 Brookfield Asset Management Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.02.17 Brookfield Asset Management Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.11.16 Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick RBC Capital Markets
22.09.16 Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.03.18
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
29.03.18
Gold gibt kräftig nach
29.03.18
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 49.67 -1.10% Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Amazon arbeitet an Drohne, die menschliche Stimmen und Gesten erkennen kann
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Trump setzt Angriff gegen Amazon fort
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Darum steigt der Eurokurs leicht - Nähert sich wieder 1,18 Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert in die Feiertage -- DAX schliesst weit im Plus
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB