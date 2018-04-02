|
02.04.2018 22:30:09
Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSX:BAM.A) (Euronext:BAMA) announced today that it has filed its 2017 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.
For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:
| Claire Holland
Communications & Media
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com
| Linda Northwood
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Brookfield Asset Management Inc via Globenewswire
Nachrichten zu Brookfield Asset Management Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Brookfield Asset Management Inc.mehr Analysen
|28.09.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.02.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.11.16
|Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.16
|Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.02.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.11.16
|Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.16
|Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.02.17
|Brookfield Asset Management Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.11.16
|Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.16
|Brookfield Asset Management Top Pick
|RBC Capital Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
|
29.03.18
|Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
|
29.03.18
|Gold gibt kräftig nach
|
29.03.18
|SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
|
26.03.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}