10.04.2018 02:35:00

Brette Cain, RPN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ONTARIO, Canada, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brette Cain, RPN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Foot Care in recognition of her role as a Foot Care Nurse at Brette's Foot Care.

Providing mobile foot care service, Brette's Foot Care is a private foot care practice. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the facility assists in providing expert care and compassionate foot care services including Foot Assessment, Toe Nail Trimming & Filing, Ingrown Nail, Corn & Callus Reduction, Fungal Nail Treatment, Gentle Moisturizing Foot Rub, Health Teaching, and Treatment of Other Foot & Nail Conditions.

Amassing over two years of experience in the field of Foot Care, Cain has held her current role as Foot Care Nurse of Brette's Foot Care for the past year. Throughout her career, Cain has attained experience within the areas of diabetic foot care.  With a love for working with geriatric patients, when asked her advice to newcomers in the field, Cain states you, "Must have a passion for helping people stay mobile - the feet are so important for overall health." Attributing her success to her passion in helping people feel better, Cain is a renowned expert in the field.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Cain obtained her Nursing Diploma with honors and Nursing License in 2015 from Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Additionally, Cain graduated with her PSW Certification from Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ontario and received her Certificate of Completion for the Foot Care Nurse Program, specializing in Basic, Advanced, and Diabetic Foot Care. 

To further her professional development, Cain is an affiliate of several organizations including the Canadian Association of Foot Care Nurses, the College of Nurses of Ontario, the Professional Association of RPNs in Ontario, the Canadian Association of Foot Care Nurses, and a member of the International Nurses Association. 

In looking to the future, Cain wishes "that policy makers in the healthcare field would recognize how important foot care is in medicine" and wants to expand beyond Northwest Ontario.

Married with two children, Cain enjoys spending quality time with her family and engaging in outdoor activities including fishing and camping.

For more information, please visit www.brettesfootcare.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brette-cain-rpn-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300626812.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09.04.18
Tesla – vor dem nächsten Kurssprung?! Diese Marken sollten Anleger kennen!
09.04.18
Vontobel: Schweizer Aktien mit Sicherheitspuffer und «Luft nach oben»
09.04.18
SMI-Anleger machen Kasse
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Arbeitslosigkeit in der Eurozone sinkt weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: Sulzer kauft 5 Millionen Aktien von Renova zurück
Novartis will AveXis für 8,7 Milliarden US-Dollar übernehmen
SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Plus -- Schwache Russland-Börse belastet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen
Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg belasten Aktien von Sulzer, Oerlikon und S+B stark
Schaukelbörse geht weiter: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Cryan-Nachfolger: Sewing ist ab sofort neuer Deutsche Bank-Chef - Anleger erfreut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schaukelbörse geht weiter: Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen
Die US-Aktienmärkte konnten am Montag Gewinne einfahren, mussten ihre Tageshöchststände aber hinter sich lassen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB