ONTARIO, Canada, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brette Cain, RPN is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Foot Care in recognition of her role as a Foot Care Nurse at Brette's Foot Care.

Providing mobile foot care service, Brette's Foot Care is a private foot care practice. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the facility assists in providing expert care and compassionate foot care services including Foot Assessment, Toe Nail Trimming & Filing, Ingrown Nail, Corn & Callus Reduction, Fungal Nail Treatment, Gentle Moisturizing Foot Rub, Health Teaching, and Treatment of Other Foot & Nail Conditions.



Amassing over two years of experience in the field of Foot Care, Cain has held her current role as Foot Care Nurse of Brette's Foot Care for the past year. Throughout her career, Cain has attained experience within the areas of diabetic foot care. With a love for working with geriatric patients, when asked her advice to newcomers in the field, Cain states you, "Must have a passion for helping people stay mobile - the feet are so important for overall health." Attributing her success to her passion in helping people feel better, Cain is a renowned expert in the field.



Throughout the course of her education and training, Cain obtained her Nursing Diploma with honors and Nursing License in 2015 from Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Additionally, Cain graduated with her PSW Certification from Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ontario and received her Certificate of Completion for the Foot Care Nurse Program, specializing in Basic, Advanced, and Diabetic Foot Care.



To further her professional development, Cain is an affiliate of several organizations including the Canadian Association of Foot Care Nurses, the College of Nurses of Ontario, the Professional Association of RPNs in Ontario, the Canadian Association of Foot Care Nurses, and a member of the International Nurses Association.



In looking to the future, Cain wishes "that policy makers in the healthcare field would recognize how important foot care is in medicine" and wants to expand beyond Northwest Ontario.



Married with two children, Cain enjoys spending quality time with her family and engaging in outdoor activities including fishing and camping.



