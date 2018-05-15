Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to "Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018

Brand marketers and creative professionals from around the world are converging in Germany this week for TYPO Berlin 2018, one of the world’s most important international branding conferences, which examines design and the impact it has on digital transformation. With the theme of "Trigger,” TYPO Berlin will feature panels and presentations from some of the world’s most prominent marketing and design experts speaking about the change, disruption and shifts happening across industries, in tracks that include Branding, Typography, Inspiration and Know-How.

"For more than two decades, TYPO Berlin has brought together experts in design and type to push the boundaries and drive innovation in the ever-evolving brand landscape,” said Brett Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Monotype. "This year’s event will feature more than 60 speakers sharing their perspectives and expertise on the change, transformation and disruption happening across industries. We’re thrilled that this event continues to be a leading venue for discussing the latest branding and creative trends.”

FF Meta Variable Demo Typeface Unveiled

Variable fonts will be a prominent topic at TYPO Berlin. The technology gives brands and designers the ability to work with entire font families – including all the possible variations of width, weight, slant and spacing – all contained in a single font file, giving designers greater flexibility in their projects. Marianna Paszkowska, font engineer for Monotype, will be presenting, "Variable Fonts for Web Designers – Practical Guide” on Saturday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. CEST.

Ahead of Marianna’s presentation and throughout 2018, Monotype is offering free access to the FF Meta Variable Demo typeface. Access the typeface here, and share your work on social media using #MTVariableFonts and tag @ByMonotype on Instagram or @Monotype on Twitter – you can also tag @TYPOTalks on Instagram or @TYPOBER on Twitter.

Brand Talks Showcase Expertise

Following their successful introduction at TYPO Berlin 2017, Brand Talks return with leading branding experts sharing insights into their latest projects and campaigns. Some presentations include:

Human Thinking and the Digital Transformation – Johann Jungwirth, Volkswagen

Branding and Psychology of Handwriting: The New NIVEA Care Type – Julia Sysmäläinen and Stephanie Ebigt, NIVEA

London Symphony Orchestra: Always Moving – Edward Appleyard, London Symphony Orchestra, and Stuart Radford, Superunion

Role of Color in Branding and Product Design – Marc Dumont, BASF, and Carola Seybold, Pantone

The Rebrand of a Russian Telco Icon – Snezhana Chernogortseva, MegaFon, and Jens Grefen, Interbrand

Creating an Exclusive Corporate World-Font – Elvis Guo and Yu Tao, Tencent, and Julius Hui, Monotype

Driving Brand Authenticity with User-Generated Content: How Hostelworld is Taking the Lead – Amy Dutton, Hostelworld, and José de Cabo, Olapic

The full schedule of Brand Talks can be found here.

TYPO Berlin Tickets and Other Information

When: May 17-19, 2018

Where: Haus der Kulturen der Wert, Berlin

Tickets can be purchased here

You can also follow TYPO Berlin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, where multiple presentations will be streamed through Facebook Live.

