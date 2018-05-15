<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2018 17:00:00

Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to "Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018

Brand marketers and creative professionals from around the world are converging in Germany this week for TYPO Berlin 2018, one of the world’s most important international branding conferences, which examines design and the impact it has on digital transformation. With the theme of "Trigger,” TYPO Berlin will feature panels and presentations from some of the world’s most prominent marketing and design experts speaking about the change, disruption and shifts happening across industries, in tracks that include Branding, Typography, Inspiration and Know-How.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006191/en/

"For more than two decades, TYPO Berlin has brought together experts in design and type to push the boundaries and drive innovation in the ever-evolving brand landscape,” said Brett Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Monotype. "This year’s event will feature more than 60 speakers sharing their perspectives and expertise on the change, transformation and disruption happening across industries. We’re thrilled that this event continues to be a leading venue for discussing the latest branding and creative trends.”

FF Meta Variable Demo Typeface Unveiled
Variable fonts will be a prominent topic at TYPO Berlin. The technology gives brands and designers the ability to work with entire font families – including all the possible variations of width, weight, slant and spacing – all contained in a single font file, giving designers greater flexibility in their projects. Marianna Paszkowska, font engineer for Monotype, will be presenting, "Variable Fonts for Web Designers – Practical Guide” on Saturday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. CEST.

Ahead of Marianna’s presentation and throughout 2018, Monotype is offering free access to the FF Meta Variable Demo typeface. Access the typeface here, and share your work on social media using #MTVariableFonts and tag @ByMonotype on Instagram or @Monotype on Twitter – you can also tag @TYPOTalks on Instagram or @TYPOBER on Twitter.

Brand Talks Showcase Expertise

Following their successful introduction at TYPO Berlin 2017, Brand Talks return with leading branding experts sharing insights into their latest projects and campaigns. Some presentations include:

  • Human Thinking and the Digital Transformation – Johann Jungwirth, Volkswagen
  • Branding and Psychology of Handwriting: The New NIVEA Care Type – Julia Sysmäläinen and Stephanie Ebigt, NIVEA
  • London Symphony Orchestra: Always Moving – Edward Appleyard, London Symphony Orchestra, and Stuart Radford, Superunion
  • Role of Color in Branding and Product Design – Marc Dumont, BASF, and Carola Seybold, Pantone
  • The Rebrand of a Russian Telco Icon – Snezhana Chernogortseva, MegaFon, and Jens Grefen, Interbrand
  • Creating an Exclusive Corporate World-Font – Elvis Guo and Yu Tao, Tencent, and Julius Hui, Monotype
  • Driving Brand Authenticity with User-Generated Content: How Hostelworld is Taking the Lead – Amy Dutton, Hostelworld, and José de Cabo, Olapic

The full schedule of Brand Talks can be found here.

TYPO Berlin Tickets and Other Information

  • When: May 17-19, 2018
  • Where: Haus der Kulturen der Wert, Berlin
  • Tickets can be purchased here

You can also follow TYPO Berlin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, where multiple presentations will be streamed through Facebook Live.

About Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.
Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience the brand, now and in the future. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Monotype’s headquarters are located at 600 Unicorn Park Drive, Woburn, Massachusetts, United States of America, 01801. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. ©2018 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

Nachrichten zu Monotype Imaging Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Monotype Imaging Holdings IncShsmehr Analysen

20.02.18 Monotype Imaging Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
01.11.17 Monotype Imaging Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:48
USD/JPY – Rally beendet?
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - 6% p.a. Coupon und verringertes Risiko: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer
08:35
SMI knackt die 9.000er-Marke
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Staaten verringern Defizite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Monotype Imaging Holdings IncShs 21.10 0.96% Monotype Imaging Holdings IncShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs auf ein Jahrestief
Jim Cramer: Die Spotify-Aktie wurde ohne Grund verprügelt
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Meyer Burger schliesst zwei Verträge ab - Aktie gibt zwischenzeitliche Gewinne ab
Meyer Burger veräussert Geschäftsbereich Solarsysteme an Patrick Hofer-Noser
Allzeithoch im Visier: Sika-Papiere auch zu Wochenbeginn gesucht
Trotz Skandal: Aus diesem Grund bleibt Warren Buffett Wells Fargo treu
Bilanzen im Fokus: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX stabil
Polyphor schlägt sich wacker bei Börsendebut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus
Die US-Börsen weisen am Dienstag Abschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB