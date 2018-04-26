Bottomline Technologies to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results On May 3, 2018

Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit

www.bottomline.com.

What: Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

When: On Thursday, May 3, 2018, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number: U.S. (866) 233-3843

International (612) 332-0418