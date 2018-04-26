<
26.04.2018 22:05:56

Bottomline Technologies to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results On May 3, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April  26, 2018  (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:   Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit
www.bottomline.com
     
What:   Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results 
     
When:   On Thursday, May 3, 2018, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT.  An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. 
     
Conference Call Details: 
     
    Dial-In Number: U.S.   (866) 233-3843 
        International (612) 332-0418 
     
    A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 7:00 p.m. on May 3, 2018 through midnight on May 17, 2018.  The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access Code 448325. The conference call will also be available live at
www.bottomline.com.  Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months. 
     

Contact:  Rick Booth
                Bottomline Technologies
                603-501-6270
                rbooth@bottomline.com

Bottomline Technologies and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bottomline Technologies, Inc. via Globenewswire

