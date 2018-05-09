09.05.2018 02:34:00

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2018 First Quarter Results on May 15th

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2018 first quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of May 15, 2018.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Wes Bews to discuss the results for the first quarter which ended on March 31, 2018. The call will take place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until June 15, 2018 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052
and enter the access code: 2204 followed by # sign.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002.  Including the April 2018 distribution which is payable on May 31, 2018, the Fund has delivered 18 distribution increases and 190 consecutive monthly distributions to unitholders totaling $286.7 million or $19.72 per unit since 2002.  The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales from the 391 Boston Pizza restaurants included in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand with annual gross sales of $1.1 billion serving more than 50 million guests through 390 mainly franchisee operated restaurants.  The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 50 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964.  BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for seven consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.18
Tag der Entscheidung
08.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Coupon-Boost dank Autocall-Feature
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Technologieaktien liegen vorne
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag nur wenig bewegt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB