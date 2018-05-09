Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2018 First Quarter Results on May 15th

The Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) and Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") today announced that they will issue 2018 first quarter results via news release and on the Fund's website at www.bpincomefund.com on the morning of May 15, 2018.

The Fund will host a conference call with BPI's President, Jordan Holm and Chief Financial Officer, Wes Bews to discuss the results for the first quarter which ended on March 31, 2018. The call will take place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following toll free number approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

1-800-319-4610 or 604-638-5340

A replay will be available until June 15, 2018 on the Fund's website or by dialing:

1-855-669-9658 or 604-674-8052

and enter the access code: 2204 followed by # sign.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the April 2018 distribution which is payable on May 31, 2018, the Fund has delivered 18 distribution increases and 190 consecutive monthly distributions to unitholders totaling $286.7 million or $19.72 per unit since 2002. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales from the 391 Boston Pizza restaurants included in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand with annual gross sales of $1.1 billion serving more than 50 million guests through 390 mainly franchisee operated restaurants. The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 50 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for seven consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

