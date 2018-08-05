Boston Chef Brings Culinary Win to Massachusetts in 2018 Great American Seafood Cook-Off

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Marc Orfaly, Culinary Director of ReelHouse, one of the restaurants within the Massachusetts-based Navy Yard Hospitality Group, represented the state of Massachusetts and brought the win back from the Great American Seafood Cook Off in New Orleans on Saturday, August 4, 2018. One of the most prestigious culinary competitions in the United States, The Great American Seafood Cook Off emphasizes the importance of cooking with domestic and sustainable seafood.

Marc Orfaly is a seven-time nominated James Beard Award winner, Food & Wine "Best Chef in America" and "One of the Top Chefs to Watch in the Country" by John Mariani of Esquire Magazine and Corby Kummer of Boston Magazine. With over 25 years of culinary experience in some of the most esteemed kitchens in America, Chef Orfaly is known among his peers for his astute palate, his commitment to authenticity, and his enthusiasm for all things culinary. Orfaly uses his skills, vast experience and passion to enhance the varied dining experience at all Navy Yard Hospitality Group locations including: Pier 6, Mija and ReelHouse.

In New Orleans, Chef Orfaly competed against top seafood chefs from across the country for the title of "King" or "Queen" of American Seafood. Chefs prepared dishes that showcased sustainable fish and shellfish and that were native to their home states. Chef Orfaly won second place for his dish his, "Deconstructed New England Clam Bake," featuring littleneck clams, mussels, smoked chorizo, local corn, potatoes, fresh peas and butter poached lobster from Gloucester, MA. Chef Braulio Carranza of Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar acted as sous chef for the event.

ReelHouse will add the 2018 Great American Seafood Cook-Off to their growing collection of accolades and Best of Boston awards.

The Great American Seafood Cook Off was held on Saturday, August 4th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans during the Louisiana Foodservice Expo. More information is available at www.GreatAmericanSeafoodCookoff.com.

For information on Marc Orfaly, ReelHouse or the other properties within the Navy Yard Hospitality Group, please visit http://www.navyyardhospitality.com/

ABOUT REELHOUSE:

ReelHouse, the newest addition to the Navy Yard Hospitality Group brings globally-inspired coastal seafood to the buzzing waterfront at Jeffries Point in East Boston. Located at the base of luxury apartment building, The Eddy, ReelHouse offers picturesque sky-line views of Boston harbor and stays true to the nautical atmosphere with modern and unique touches that transform guests from land to sea, including an elaborate ceiling treatment of wooden boat ribs, black olive trees and striking wooden tables adorned with captain's chairs. Using locally-sourced ingredients, Culinary Director Marc Orfaly offers an innovative take on fresh New England fare with powerful flavors from around the world while enjoying the spanning views of the city inside or on the grand 130-seat oceanfront patio. The contemporary bar program contains an extensive wine list, local craft brews available in both draft and bottle, and signature craft cocktails and frozen drinks. ReelHouse is open for lunch and dinner seven nights a week as well as brunch Saturdays and Sundays and is located at 6 New Street, Boston, MA, 02128. For more information please visit www.reelhouseboston.com.

