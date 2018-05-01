|
01.05.2018 04:29:37
BofA Sees $800 Mln Pretax Charge On Trust Preferred Securities Redemption
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) said that it has submitted redemption notices for 11 series of trust preferred securities, which will result in the redemption of such trustpreferred securities, along with the trust common securities, on June 6, 2018. Bank of America Corp. expects to book an $800 million pretax charge in the second quarter as it redeems $3.5 billion of trust preferred securities.
The trust preferred securities are being redeemed, along with the common securities issued by the applicable trust and held by Bank of America or its affiliates, as a result of the concurrent redemption in whole by Bank of America of its junior subordinated notes held by each trust listed in the table below which underlie the respective series of trust preferred securities.
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Analysen
|02.01.18
|Bank of America Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.10.17
|Bank of America Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.01.17
|Bank of America Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.12.16
|Bank of America Hold
|Standpoint Research
|16.11.16
|Bank of America Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|02.01.18
|Bank of America Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.10.17
|Bank of America Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.01.17
|Bank of America Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.12.16
|Bank of America Hold
|Standpoint Research
|16.11.16
|Bank of America Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|16.10.17
|Bank of America Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.01.18
|Bank of America Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|03.01.17
|Bank of America Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.12.16
|Bank of America Hold
|Standpoint Research
|16.11.16
|Bank of America Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|08.11.16
|Bank of America Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nahost-Krise belastet
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street gab zum Wochenstart nach.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}