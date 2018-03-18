Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
18.03.2018 02:37:54

Boeing Says New 737 MAX 7 Aircraft Completes Successful First Flight

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that its new 737 MAX 7 aircraft successfully completed its first flight today. The airplane remains on schedule and will now begin a comprehensive flight test program leading to certification and delivery in 2019.

The airplane, piloted by Boeing Test and Evaluation Captains Jim Webb and Keith Otsuka, completed a successful 3 hour, 5-minute flight, according to Boeing. The airplane took off from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, at 10:17 a.m. Pacific, and landed at 1:22 p.m. at Seattle's Boeing Field.

The airplane is the third and newest member of Boeing's 737 MAX family to be produced, with a maximum capacity of 172 passengers. The MAX 7 has a range of 3,850 nautical miles, the longest of any MAX family airplane.

According to Boeing, the MAX 7 can carry 12 more passengers 400 nautical miles farther than the rival Airbus A319neo, on 7 percent lower fuel costs.

The company noted that the 737 MAX family incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

14.03.18 Boeing overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.18 Boeing buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.02.18 Boeing Hold Canaccord Adams
01.02.18 Boeing overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.02.18 Boeing Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Boeing Co. 326.00 0.00% Boeing Co.

