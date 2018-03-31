|
31.03.2018 07:42:21
Boeing, Saudi Arabian Military Industries To Develop JV
(RTTNews) - Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing (BA) signed a Memorandum of Agreement to develop a new joint venture. The agreement will provide sustainment services for fixed- and rotary-wing military aircraft of the Kingdom's defense services, and will be the sole provider of these ?services for all military aviation platforms of ?the KSA military fleet. The JV will also increase the localization of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services.
Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia said, with revenues to exceed $22 billion, the agreement will create 6,000 jobs and training opportunities for Saudi youth, support local development, and augment the participation of Saudi nationals in the industry, contributing towards the objectives of the Kingdom's comprehensive Vision 2030 plan. The investment value will reach $450 million in facilities and equipment inside the Kingdom.
The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Chairman of SAMI, and Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing, at the company's headquarters in Seattle. The joint venture will provide a foundation for future platform sales and for expanding Boeing's presence in the Kingdom to support market growth in both the commercial and defense sectors.
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|29.03.18
|Boeing overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.18
|Boeing overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.18
|Boeing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.02.18
|Boeing Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|01.02.18
|Boeing overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.18
|Boeing overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.18
|Boeing overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.18
|Boeing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.02.18
|Boeing Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|01.02.18
|Boeing overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.18
|Boeing overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.03.18
|Boeing overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.18
|Boeing buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.02.18
|Boeing overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.18
|Boeing Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.17
|Boeing Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.17
|Boeing Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.17
|Boeing Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.17
|Boeing Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.16
|Boeing Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.02.18
|Boeing Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|01.02.18
|Boeing Hold
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|31.01.18
|Boeing Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.18
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.11.17
|Boeing Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Inside (Anzeige)
|
29.03.18
|Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
|
29.03.18
|Gold gibt kräftig nach
|
29.03.18
|SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
|
26.03.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}