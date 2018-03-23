Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
23.03.2018 14:00:00

Bluegreen Vacations™ Names Jorge de la Osa as EVP, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), a leading vacation ownership company, today announced that it has named Jorge de la Osa as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. In this role, Mr. de la Osa will serve as chief counsel and advisor to the company’s Board of Directors and executive leadership team and oversee the company’s day to day legal operations and compliance program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005054/en/

Jorge de la Osa, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Bluegreen Vacations ...

Jorge de la Osa, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jorge is a proven executive, whose extensive legal and compliance expertise is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Shawn B. Pearson, CEO of Bluegreen Vacations. "His breadth of global legal experience, deep knowledge of the vacation ownership industry, and large organization background will be tremendous assets as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”

Prior to joining Bluegreen, Jorge de la Osa was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Wyndham Vacation Ownership. In this role, Mr. de la Osa was responsible for the management and support of more than 200 legal associates, while also supporting and advising the company’s executive team and internal business partners. Before Wyndham, he was Lead Corporate Counsel at Sol Melia Vacation Club, a subsidiary of Melia Hotels International, where he helped create the legal structure for their international vacation club and designed and implemented programs, policies and practices to ensure the company was in compliance with all applicable legal regulatory requirements. Mr. de la Osa also served as Corporate Counsel to Tempus Resorts International. Mr. de la Osa began his legal career as a Real Estate Group Associate at Baker & Hostetler LLP.

Mr. de la Osa has served as a member of Harbor House, the National Coalition for Community and Justice, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Central Florida and is an active member of the Florida Bar Association. Mr. de la Osa received his J.D. in Law from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and B.S. in Business Administration, Finance from the University of Florida.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 213,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

