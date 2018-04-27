Blue Bird School Bus Event Draws School District Decision Makers, Elected Officials

Iconic Blue Bird school buses converged at the Retama Race Track for the "Blue Bird Experience.” Selma-based Blue Bird dealership, Rush Bus Centers, hosted the event, which showcased Blue Bird’s industry-leading range of school buses to local district transportation directors and decision makers. Attendees had the opportunity to ride and drive all the Blue Bird buses at the event, and experience the latest in school bus technology.

"The event was a huge success providing school district officials the opportunity to understand the latest in Blue Bird emissions and safety technology,” said Mark Terry, chief commercial officer of Blue Bird Corporation. "It also gave attendees the chance to speak with local elected officials and representatives from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality about what is important to their transportation departments, especially those still running older diesel buses that need replacement.”

Vision Type C and All-American Type D school buses, as well as Micro Bird Type A buses were on display, showcasing Blue Bird’s range of engine offerings, with buses fueled by either diesel, gasoline or propane. These school buses are cleaner operating and qualify for several significant grant funding opportunities. For instance, the emissions-reducing Blue Bird Vision Propane would qualify for funding from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust currently under review in Texas. This propane-fueled bus operates on an engine that is 75 percent cleaner than current emissions standards and 99 percent cleaner than pre-2007 standards.

"I can’t conceive of a more appropriate or cost-effective use of Texas’ share of the Volkswagen settlement money than to utilize it to help reduce emissions from the school buses that transport our Texas school children,” said State Representative Diana Arévalo. "I urge the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Governor Abbott to support Texas’ continued transition to a better air quality future by using these funds to help replace older, dirty school buses with new clean buses that will help minimize exposure of children to potentially harmful yet easily avoidable toxins.”

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is in developing the state’s plans for utilizing Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust funding. TCEQ is accepting comments to decide how to distribute more than $207 million in the fund to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The Blue Bird Vision, All American and Micro Bird G5 also come in electric models.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

