Blue Bird Electric School Buses Showcased at Canadian Pupil Transportation Conference

At the Canadian Pupil Transportation Conference (CPTC) trade show, Blue Bird featured their exclusive, all-electric type D and A buses for attendees to preview. Today, at the conclusion of the event, Blue Bird hosted the Blue Bird Experience, a customer ride-and-drive featuring a full line-up of Blue Bird’s class-leading products and services. School buses in the ride-and-drive event included buses powered by electric, gasoline, diesel and propane engines. In showcasing the widest range of powertrain offerings in the industry, transportation leaders from across North America have the power of choice when they select Blue Bird buses for their fleet, with every fuel type available.

"We are excited to offer a ride and drive event in Canada that includes buses powered by multiple fuel types,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "We are especially thrilled to show our new Blue Bird All American RE Electric bus with our partner ADOMANI (NASDAQ: ADOM). There is so much excitement around our new electric buses – we are open for business and taking orders!”

A first for the industry, Blue Bird is currently the only manufacturer to offer all three bus model configurations in Type A, C and D powered by an electric drivetrain. The zero-emission electric models exceed all federal safety standard regulations, and their quiet operation lowers driver distraction and increases the driver’s ability to hear passengers and ambient noise. Electric buses also provide significant monthly savings since there are no oil changes, no fuel or air filters, no transmission to service or additional fluids required. With orders in hand for fall delivery, these Blue Bird buses will positively impact students and communities in the 2018-19 school year.

"The simplicity of the maintenance for electric school buses is a definite plus for many school districts,” added Horlock.

The bus manufacturer prides itself in many unique offerings, which is why a select group of suppliers also attended the conference, such as Michelin, Allison, Hankook, Eaton, Hendrickson, Good Year, Safe Fleet, HSM and Sound Off. Representatives from these companies were present to show customers their products in action on the buses at the event.

