29.04.2018 05:49:00

Blockchain Relations Announces Publication Comparing SmartCash to Bitcoin and Other First-Generation Cryptos

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blockchain Relations, the first media networking brand established to connect mainstream audiences around the world with crypto, today announces the publication of an article featuring SmartCash, a community governance, cooperation and growth focused crypto-asset.

The publication, titled "How SmartCash ($SMART) Compares to Bitcoin and Other First-Generation Cryptos," highlights how SmartCash has managed to completely stand out among the flood of new cryptos in many practical ways.

To view the full publication, visit: http://smartcash.blockchainnewssource.com/how-smartcash-compares-to-bitcoin-and-other-first-generation-cryptos/

One of SmartCash's main appeals is that the community makes the decisions, resulting in decisions that are favorable to the community. Also, because the majority of the block rewards go back to the "community treasury," there is funding available to accelerate development and reimburse members for time and expenses involved with helping SmartCash grow. Other highlights include the option of using usernames as opposed to the highly complex addresses of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies spanning up to 35 alphanumeric characters, mining accessibility to anyone with a standard PC, and transaction fees of less than 1/10 of a cent.

SmartCash continues a strong pace of fast development and inclusion of new features. Since they began in 2017, they have successfully added features like SmartRewards, SmartHive voting, Smart Webwallet, and SmartNodes for future services like InstantPay. On top of that, they have funded 15 different community-driven projects.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (Crypto: SMART) is a blockchain-based crypto that sets itself apart with community governance, a self-funded community treasury, and mining accessibility to standard PCs. With emphasis on community involvement and merchant adoption, SmartCash aims to create the most nimble and fastest-growing crypto.

To learn more, visit: https://smartcash.cc/

About Blockchain Relations

Blockchain Relations™ was launched as a division of The Global Precision Group (est. 2010) to help crypto-assets and blockchain projects achieve greater visibility through media connections and proven branding strategies. The core team leverages a unique blend of experience spanning media relations, investor relations, syndicated communications, marketing, crypto markets and community-building initiatives.

To learn more about Blockchain Relations, visit http://www.blockchainrelations.io

To learn more about the Blockchain Relations Brand Network and its growing number of blockchain-focused brands, visit http://www.blockchainrelationsbrandnetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Blockchain Relations website applicable to all content provided by Blockchain Relations, wherever published or re-published: http://www.blockchainrelations.io/disclaimer

SOURCE Blockchain Relations

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

25.04.18
Lieber bitter als süss
25.04.18
SMI findet keine Richtung
24.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot
Renditeanstieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus
Kurz vor dem Wochenende präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt kaum verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB