Blockchain Relations Announces Publication Comparing SmartCash to Bitcoin and Other First-Generation Cryptos

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blockchain Relations, the first media networking brand established to connect mainstream audiences around the world with crypto, today announces the publication of an article featuring SmartCash, a community governance, cooperation and growth focused crypto-asset.

The publication, titled "How SmartCash ($SMART) Compares to Bitcoin and Other First-Generation Cryptos," highlights how SmartCash has managed to completely stand out among the flood of new cryptos in many practical ways.

One of SmartCash's main appeals is that the community makes the decisions, resulting in decisions that are favorable to the community. Also, because the majority of the block rewards go back to the "community treasury," there is funding available to accelerate development and reimburse members for time and expenses involved with helping SmartCash grow. Other highlights include the option of using usernames as opposed to the highly complex addresses of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies spanning up to 35 alphanumeric characters, mining accessibility to anyone with a standard PC, and transaction fees of less than 1/10 of a cent.

SmartCash continues a strong pace of fast development and inclusion of new features. Since they began in 2017, they have successfully added features like SmartRewards, SmartHive voting, Smart Webwallet, and SmartNodes for future services like InstantPay. On top of that, they have funded 15 different community-driven projects.

SmartCash (Crypto: SMART) is a blockchain-based crypto that sets itself apart with community governance, a self-funded community treasury, and mining accessibility to standard PCs. With emphasis on community involvement and merchant adoption, SmartCash aims to create the most nimble and fastest-growing crypto.

