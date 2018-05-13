13.05.2018 02:00:00

Blockchain Headhunting Alliance Unveiled new project in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Blockchain Developer's Summit kicked off at Stanford University on Saturday. Blockchain insiders shared their views on "Token model", "flow model", fast system design & development, when DAC could start and other related topics.

At the summit, Blockchain Headhunters Alliance (BHA) project was officially unveiled. An INFOX representative, the international partner of BHA, talked about public concern of blockchain, especially on the specific way BHC was landed, solutions to practical problems, its future prospects and development plan. The speech was warmly welcomed by attending guests.

Blockchain Headhunters Alliance is committed to create a diverse ecosystem of a global headhunting enterprise. Through blockchain technology and concepts, BHA hopes to rebuild the multi-stakeholder relationship and trust foundation in the headhunting field, especially on the pan-centralized, open and public technical platform, using a token incentive mechanism to fully stimulate the work efficiency and output value of the headhunters, and eventually realize the autonomous running multiple ecological community. In the actual landing scenario of BHA, headhunting enterprises shall, through diverse ecological platforms, realize mutual trust, integration, deep cooperation, and gain the opportunity to win and develop at a deeper level.

Blockchain Headhunters Alliance is intended to formally launch on various major digital exchange platforms in June 2018. Potential investors can contact Ms LIU, who is in charge of its Marketing: +86-136-7121-5463 (Telegram)

SOURCE Blockchain Headhunters Alliance

