<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2018 23:00:00

Blackpearl Announces Mailing of Meeting Materials for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("we”, "our”, "us”, "BlackPearl” or the "Company”) (TSX: PXX) (NASDAQ Stockholm: PXXS) is pleased to announce the mailing to BlackPearl shareholders of record as at March 15, 2018 of a management information circular and related meeting materials in connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 – 5th Avenue SW Calgary Alberta on Thursday May 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Daylight Time). The meeting materials are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.blackpearlresources.ca.

Holders of our Swedish Depository Receipts can obtain the management information circular and voting instruction form from Pareto Securities AB on their website at www.paretosec.com or by emailing issueservice.se@paretosec.com.

This is information that BlackPearl Resources Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on March 28, 2018.


pxx_180328_mailing_agm_material

Nachrichten zu BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receiptmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receiptmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:10
Festerer US-Dollar sorgt für Gegenwind
08:32
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation geht weiter zurück
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receipt 6.88 -2.41% BlackPearl Resources Inc Swedish Depository Receipt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
Zur Wochenmitte präsentieren sich die Börsen in Übersee schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB