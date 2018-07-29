BlackHawk DATACOM Wins Federal Government Engineering Contract

LAFAYETTE, La., July 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackHawk DATACOM has been providing large-scale engineering services for electronic warfare system design and fabrication since 2001. In June of this year, BlackHawk DATACOM has secured a federal government subcontractor agreement valued at $4.3 million over 3 years.

As part of the overall contract, BlackHawk DATACOM is responsible for providing hardware, firmware, and software design services as well as manufacturing, testing, and commissioning services including:



Complex analog/digital circuit design

System level RF design

System level equipment rack design

Software and firmware engineering

Mechanical CAD design, fabrication and light machining

Component, sub-assembly, and system design verification testing

Assembly and testing of complex circuit boards, sub-systems and systems

"This contract is a testament to the quality and technical expertise of our Engineering Services team and their ability to provide innovative solutions for extremely complex system design requirements. We are very excited about the award of this contract and the opportunities that it will provide for our shareholders and our employees," stated John Poindexter, Chairman and CEO for BlackHawk.

BlackHawk DATACOM Superiority

35+ years designing and deploying critical infrastructure technologies

Financial backing of Mainstreet Capital (NYSE: MAIN)

24x7 hardened Incident Command Center

Multiple Regional Operations Centers

World-class behavior-based safety program

Zero lost time accidents in 5 years

Zero recordable incidents in 3 years

EMR of 0.8386

Contact

John Poindexter

Phone: +1 (877) 559-1959

Email: johnp@blackhawkdc.com

Website: http://www.blackhawkdc.com

