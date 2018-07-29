29.07.2018 22:00:00

BlackHawk DATACOM Wins Federal Government Engineering Contract

LAFAYETTE, La., July 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackHawk DATACOM has been providing large-scale engineering services for electronic warfare system design and fabrication since 2001. In June of this year, BlackHawk DATACOM has secured a federal government subcontractor agreement valued at $4.3 million over 3 years.

As part of the overall contract, BlackHawk DATACOM is responsible for providing hardware, firmware, and software design services as well as manufacturing, testing, and commissioning services including:

  • Complex analog/digital circuit design
  • System level RF design
  • System level equipment rack design
  • Software and firmware engineering
  • Mechanical CAD design, fabrication and light machining
  • Component, sub-assembly, and system design verification testing
  • Assembly and testing of complex circuit boards, sub-systems and systems

"This contract is a testament to the quality and technical expertise of our Engineering Services team and their ability to provide innovative solutions for extremely complex system design requirements. We are very excited about the award of this contract and the opportunities that it will provide for our shareholders and our employees," stated John Poindexter, Chairman and CEO for BlackHawk.

BlackHawk DATACOM Superiority

  • 35+ years designing and deploying critical infrastructure technologies
  • Financial backing of Mainstreet Capital (NYSE: MAIN)
  • 24x7 hardened Incident Command Center
  • Multiple Regional Operations Centers
  • World-class behavior-based safety program
  • Zero lost time accidents in 5 years
  • Zero recordable incidents in 3 years
  • EMR of 0.8386

Contact
John Poindexter
Phone: +1 (877) 559-1959
Email: johnp@blackhawkdc.com
Website: http://www.blackhawkdc.com

 

SOURCE BlackHawk DATACOM

27.07.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.07.18
AMD – Ausbruch nach Zahlen
27.07.18
SMI bricht nach oben aus
23.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% Coupon p.a. JB Step-Down Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Renault, Volkswagen, Daimler
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
26.07.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kroatiens Kreditwürdigkeit verbessert sich
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
