<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.04.2018 05:35:58

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In May

(RTTNews) - Another busy month at the FDA is coming to an end, and it's that time again to take a look at the upcoming action dates of approval, and panel review dates.

Before we take a look at the companies expecting a decision in May, here's some of what happened on the regulatory front in April.

On April 10, 2018, the FDA cleared Acuvue Oasys contact lenses, the first contact lens with light-adaptive technology to correct nearsightedness and farsightedness.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.'s (RARE) Crysvita was greenlighted on April 17th, becoming the first FDA-approved therapy for rare inherited form of rickets, x-linked hypophosphatemia.

On April 20th, the FDA authorized BRUKER MALDI Biotyper CA system, the first test to identify the emerging pathogen Candida auris, which can cause serious infections in hospitalized patients.

On a more official front, the FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, on April 24th, delivered his remarks on Fiscal Year 2019 budget request for FDA. In his remarks, he outlined steps aimed at making the drug review process more efficient, modern and scientifically rigorous.

The President's 2019 Budget requests $5.8 billion in total resources for FDA - which is an increase of $663 million or 13 percent above the FY 2018 Annualized Continuing Resolution.

Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks that await a ruling from the FDA in May 2018.

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Amgen Inc. 40544738 24.26 % 11.69 %
Amgen Inc. 37209943 27.49 % 5.69 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu Akcea Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Akcea Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

27.02.18 Akcea Therapeutics Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.11.17 Akcea Therapeutics Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
11.08.17 Akcea Therapeutics Outperform BMO Capital Markets
08.08.17 Akcea Therapeutics Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

27.04.18
Gold weiter in der Defensive
27.04.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.04.18
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus
Kurz vor dem Wochenende präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt kaum verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB