Beeper Communications and Kopis Mobile Form Technology Partnership to Improve Safety and Awareness for First Responders

JACKSON, Miss., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA,) which is the state of Mississippi's lead economic and community development agency, and Governor Phil Bryant, this week hosted the 2018 Homeland Defense and Security Summit with a goal of fostering cross-border and bilateral cooperation between the United States and Israeli companies, and the sharing of advanced technology platforms. As a result of the Summit, Kopis Mobile, a Flowood, Mississippi company, and Beeper Communications Israel have formed a technology partnership to advance and improve safety and awareness for first responders and military personnel. This new partnership exemplifies the goal of the Summit and will result in an immediate economic impact for Israel and the State of Mississippi.

For law enforcement officials and first responder leadership, understanding a rapidly-evolving situation is critical for a timely and effective response. Live video has become the preferred method for building this awareness, but is hindered by two major challenges: lack of cameras in the ideal locations, and overwhelmed communications links. The Beeper-Kopis partnership directly eliminates these problems through a network of tactically-deployed cameras that actively seek the best available communications route. Beeper and Kopis now offer this integrated system to interested government agencies.

Beeper Communications is a leading provider of advanced SD WAN communications platforms, early warning and alert technologies and other wireless solutions. Beeper attended the Summit as part of an Israeli delegation with the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense - SIBAT, (IMOD). Israel is known around the world for its pioneering, operationally-proven defense systems. SIBAT facilitates international cooperation through its various services facilitating B2B and B2G relationships. SIBAT works closely with the Mississippi Development Authority and the Governor's office to facilitate and promote business between the State of Israel and Mississippi.

The Beeper IE 5000 SD WAN Cellular Bonder, is a Comprehensive Communications Device (CCD,) delivering high capacity wireless broadband connectivity. It provides a "network in a box" that actively and dynamically analyzes and profiles existing cellular (3G, 4G, LTE, etc.) networks for capacity and availability. It identifies the four most available channels (regardless of frequency), aggregates that capacity, then bonds the four channels into one high-capacity Virtual Private Network (VPN) which is securely managed by the end user.

Kopis Mobile provides electronic products and mobile applications for LAN (Local Area Network) communications for public safety and military users. Kopis is the fastest growing technology company in Mississippi, and number 384 on the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list. Kopis Mobile designs and deploys Networked Tactical Television (NTtv) for the personnel on scene or responding to an incident. NTtv is a first-person video sharing system which connects to any type of camera and allows any team member to view multiple video streams by simply swiping the screen of any smart device that is wirelessly connected to the system (e.g. iOS, Android). NTtv can be body worn, put in vehicles, buildings, and ships, connected to certain unmanned aerial systems, put on dogs, robots or connected to stand alone devices like day/night thermal cameras.

The integration with Beeper's SD WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) multi-channel bonder, will now allow command and control concerns to also access video, voice and data communications from anywhere without limitation. Kopis will provide the local "inter-connection" among users, while Beeper will now provide the "intra-communications" and backhaul for the combined system, which will greatly enhance access, common operational picture and situational awareness for state agencies and leadership.

The Beeper system is fully backward compatible, frequency/device agnostic and ideal for the transmission of low-latency (less than one-half of a second), analog and digital, real-time data and video from the field to the command center, anywhere in the world. The system provides untethered mobility in the most challenging environments. Additionally, by integrating the SD WAN Cellular Bonder with the Kopis system creates a highly scalable solution, as multiple feeds for any, data and video can be daisy chained through the Bonder, leveraging other existing PD/SWAT/MIL assets.

Each company already deploys their technologies globally. Most recently, Beeper has completed projects with Police Departments in Baltimore, Maryland and Houston, Texas. Kopis Mobile customers include each branch of the U.S. military and multiple civilian first responder agencies.

"The Beeper solution is unique and we were very pleased to find such a complementary technology to enhance our platforms for public safety communications. The integration of our two platforms will provide an even more comprehensive and cost-effective solution for our law enforcement customers to enhance their situational awareness," stated Dr. Henry Jones, co-founder of Kopis Mobile. "We can see the direct impact that the cooperation between our companies will have to create new high-tech jobs at Kopis and for the State of Mississippi as we expand the initial pilot and develop our complete solution."

"I am extremely pleased with the welcoming atmosphere and open exchange of ideas that the Governor, the Mississippi Development Authority and SIBAT provided throughout the Summit. I am even more pleased to have entered into our agreement with Kopis, as they are exactly the kind of partner we look for as we further commercialize our solution and deploy for U.S. LEA and Military. We will be starting our collaboration immediately and look forward to providing enhanced capabilities for the State of Mississippi," stated Moshe Levinson, SVP Business Development and Special Situations for Beeper Communications.

The companies expect to begin their first technical integration and deployments in April 2018.

