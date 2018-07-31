Beeline Announces Talent Self-Sourcing Integration with Crowdstaffing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, announced today that Crowdstaffing, the hiring marketplace that leverages crowdsourcing, connected talent pools, artificial intelligence, and personal curation, has been integrated into Beeline's robust contingent staffing talent ecosystem. This ecosystem links customers with a much broader and deeper pool of qualified talent than traditional staffing supplier networks can match.

Crowdstaffing uniquely combines machine intelligence, network intelligence, and human intelligence to identify, engage, and match highly skilled and available talent to open positions across any specialty and geography. Now, through Crowdstaffing's integration with Beeline's unique self-sourcing application, hiring managers can quickly access this talent without ever leaving the familiar environment of Beeline's vendor management system (VMS).

"Crowdstaffing adds another dimension to Beeline VMS as part of our talent partner ecosystem," said Colleen Tiner, SVP of Strategy for Beeline. "With our pioneering self-sourcing technology, we opened a powerful new channel for enterprise companies to find the talent they need in a particularly challenging labor market. By releasing requisitions to Crowdstaffing via API integration, we can offer our clients virtually instantaneous access to a significantly larger pool of top-quality talent without increasing their supplier lists."

"Beeline Self-Sourcing provides organizations with the hyper reach, scale, speed, and outcomes of the Crowdstaffing hiring marketplace," said Sunil Bagai, chief executive officer of Crowdstaffing. "With more than 150 million candidate profiles continuously updated and refreshed by our vast network of talent recruiters, we are proud to be able to quickly offer Beeline's customers the ideal candidate for nearly every assignment."

Beeline was the first VMS provider to create a partner ecosystem which provides extended services and software through partnerships. The company continues to grow its robust ecosystem to ensure customers have the broadest possible talent. This unique approach enables Beeline clients to tap into alternative sources of talent without compromising existing supplier rationalization efforts.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability, mitigate risk and attain qualified talent by utilizing the extended workforce, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From over 15 locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About Crowdstaffing

Crowdstaffing is the first modern hiring marketplace that combines the benefits of machine, network, and human intelligence to deliver outstanding hiring outcomes. The marketplace brings together hiring organizations, talent suppliers, and candidates into one talent ecosystem, enabling precise connections, richer insights, and faster hiring. This unique hiring model leverages crowdsourcing, connected talent pools, artificial intelligence, personal curation, and end-to-end hiring technology in a single fully-integrated solution. Crowdstaffing is a profitable, privately held, and certified diversity corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA. To learn more, visit crowdstaffing.com.

