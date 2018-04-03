BankNordik share buy-back programme: Transactions week 11

Company announcement





Announcement no. 14/2018





BankNordik share buy-back programme: Transactions week 13

On February 27, 2018 BankNordik announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules), which ensures that BankNordik is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buyback programme.

The share buyback programme runs from 27 February 2018 to 31 May 2018. In this period BankNordik will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 7.0 million, with a maximum of 720.000 shares.

Since the announcement as of 27 February 2018, the following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 17,564 112.95 1,983,882 23 March 2018 1,165 113.00 131,645 26 March 2018 1,290 108.50 139,965 27 March 2018 96 108.46 10,412 28 March 2018 1,210 110.48 133,684 Accumulated under the programme 21,325 112.52 2,399,588

With the transactions stated above, BankNordik holds a total of 296,419 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.96% of the share capital.

In accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 the share buy-back transactions data is presented in detail form here:

Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex. 1165 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 113.00 20180323 09:29:27.749320 CPH Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex. 500 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 108.50 20180326 09:27:26.189425 CPH 100 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 108.50 20180326 09:33:32.429605 CPH 500 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 108.50 20180326 09:46:05.942586 CPH 190 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 108.50 20180326 09:51:07.955918 CPH Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex. 59 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 107.50 20180327 09:29:48.629490 CPH 37 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.00 20180327 15:10:30.296812 CPH Filled Instrument Price Traded on Ex. 42 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.00 20180328 12:16:43.252942 CPH 38 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.50 20180328 13:15:39.166690 CPH 100 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.50 20180328 13:45:55.814006 CPH 1030 BNORDIK-CSE.CO 110.50 20180328 15:19:22.743519 CPH

Further information:

Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348

BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.8bn and 400 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.