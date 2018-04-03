<
03.04.2018 10:55:24

BankNordik share buy-back programme: Transactions week 11

Company announcement

   


Announcement no. 14/2018
                                                                                                                                           

BankNordik share buy-back programme: Transactions week 13

On February 27, 2018 BankNordik announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules), which ensures that BankNordik is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buyback programme.

The share buyback programme runs from 27 February 2018 to 31 May 2018. In this period BankNordik will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 7.0 million, with a maximum of 720.000 shares.

Since the announcement as of 27 February 2018, the following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price		Transaction value in DKK
Accumulated, last announcement17,564112.951,983,882
23 March 20181,165113.00131,645
26 March 20181,290108.50139,965
27 March 201896108.4610,412
28 March 20181,210110.48133,684
Accumulated under the programme21,325112.522,399,588

With the transactions stated above, BankNordik holds a total of 296,419 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.96% of the share capital.

In accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 the share buy-back transactions data is presented in detail form here:

FilledInstrumentPriceTraded onEx.
1165BNORDIK-CSE.CO113.0020180323 09:29:27.749320CPH
 
FilledInstrumentPriceTraded onEx.
500BNORDIK-CSE.CO108.5020180326 09:27:26.189425CPH
100BNORDIK-CSE.CO108.5020180326 09:33:32.429605CPH
500BNORDIK-CSE.CO108.5020180326 09:46:05.942586CPH
190BNORDIK-CSE.CO108.5020180326 09:51:07.955918CPH
 
FilledInstrumentPriceTraded onEx.
59BNORDIK-CSE.CO107.5020180327 09:29:48.629490CPH
37BNORDIK-CSE.CO110.0020180327 15:10:30.296812CPH
 
FilledInstrumentPriceTraded onEx.
42BNORDIK-CSE.CO110.0020180328 12:16:43.252942CPH
38BNORDIK-CSE.CO110.5020180328 13:15:39.166690CPH
100BNORDIK-CSE.CO110.5020180328 13:45:55.814006CPH
1030BNORDIK-CSE.CO110.5020180328 15:19:22.743519CPH

Further information:
Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348
BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.8bn and 400 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

