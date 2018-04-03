|
03.04.2018 10:55:24
BankNordik share buy-back programme: Transactions week 11
Company announcement
Announcement no. 14/2018
BankNordik share buy-back programme: Transactions week 13
On February 27, 2018 BankNordik announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules), which ensures that BankNordik is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buyback programme.
The share buyback programme runs from 27 February 2018 to 31 May 2018. In this period BankNordik will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 7.0 million, with a maximum of 720.000 shares.
Since the announcement as of 27 February 2018, the following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,564
|112.95
|1,983,882
|23 March 2018
|1,165
|113.00
|131,645
|26 March 2018
|1,290
|108.50
|139,965
|27 March 2018
|96
|108.46
|10,412
|28 March 2018
|1,210
|110.48
|133,684
|Accumulated under the programme
|21,325
|112.52
|2,399,588
With the transactions stated above, BankNordik holds a total of 296,419 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.96% of the share capital.
In accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 the share buy-back transactions data is presented in detail form here:
|Filled
|Instrument
|Price
|Traded on
|Ex.
|1165
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|113.00
|20180323 09:29:27.749320
|CPH
|Filled
|Instrument
|Price
|Traded on
|Ex.
|500
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|108.50
|20180326 09:27:26.189425
|CPH
|100
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|108.50
|20180326 09:33:32.429605
|CPH
|500
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|108.50
|20180326 09:46:05.942586
|CPH
|190
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|108.50
|20180326 09:51:07.955918
|CPH
|Filled
|Instrument
|Price
|Traded on
|Ex.
|59
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|107.50
|20180327 09:29:48.629490
|CPH
|37
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|110.00
|20180327 15:10:30.296812
|CPH
|Filled
|Instrument
|Price
|Traded on
|Ex.
|42
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|110.00
|20180328 12:16:43.252942
|CPH
|38
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|110.50
|20180328 13:15:39.166690
|CPH
|100
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|110.50
|20180328 13:45:55.814006
|CPH
|1030
|BNORDIK-CSE.CO
|110.50
|20180328 15:19:22.743519
|CPH
Further information:
Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348
BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.8bn and 400 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
