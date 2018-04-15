Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb

Entrepreneurs compete for the final award and resources to accelerate financial inclusion

DHAKA, Bangladesh, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apon Wellbeing, Green Delta Insurance, SAJIDA Foundation, Shakti Foundation and ShopUp have been selected as finalists in the sixth wave of Inclusion Plus, a global competition for entrepreneurs, nonprofits and other social impact organizations focused on addressing the financial health needs of low- to moderate-income people.

Over 50 organizations submitted innovative products, programs and services that increase financial inclusion for low-income individuals and families across Bangladesh, all competing for a total of USD 100,000 in grant funding from MetLife Foundation to scale their solution.

In the semi-final round, 20 advancing teams worked closely with MetLife employees to refine their pitches and entries. Those finalists advancing in the competition will have the opportunity to gain media exposure and to compete for the final award in May.

ABOUT THE FINALISTS

Apon Wellbeing provides affordable health care, insurance, credit and other benefits to ready-made garment (RMG) workers through collaborations between service providers, manufacturers, and communities.

Green Delta Insurance is piloting Weather Index-Based Agriculture Insurance to develop and mitigate the weather-related risk faced by farmers during the cultivation process.

SAJIDA Foundation works to improve the quality of life in the communities where they work through sustainable and effective microfinance services and digital innovation.

Shakti Foundation is revolutionizing the microfinance industry by partnering with Bank Asia to provide Agent Banking services to the disadvantaged and ensure they are under the formal banking umbrella.

ShopUp enables small, online businesses to access credit through their appraisal algorithm and network of lending partners.

ShopUp ensures financial inclusion of small and micro entrepreneurs, who are selling products online.

On May 7, the finalists will pitch their solutions to VIP judges, be available for media interviews, and be awarded up to USD 50,000 in grant funding at a final event in Dhaka. To learn more about the competition, visit bangladesh.inclusionplus.com.

Md. Nurul Islam, Chairman of MetLife Bangladesh, Nepal & Myanmar who represents MetLife's CSR activities through its Foundation in Bangladesh, has extended heartiest congratulations to the finalists. He said, "Competitions like Inclusion Plus help organizations think beyond traditional norms, and deliver innovative solutions that have positive impact to society. In a country where a majority of the population lacks access to traditional financial services, the finalists' solutions have the potential to make a huge impact on people's ability to build financial health. We look forward to following the winners as they scale their ideas, contribute to financial inclusion, and in turn, Bangladesh's on-going evolution from the Least Developed Country category to a Developing country."

