BancorpSouth Bank To Acquire Icon Capital Corporation In Houston, Texas

TUPELO, Miss., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Icon Capital Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Bank of Texas, National Association (collectively referred to as "Icon") pursuant to which Icon Capital Corporation will be merged with and into BancorpSouth Bank.

Icon operates seven (7) full-service banking offices in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area. As of March 31, 2018 (unaudited), Icon, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $794 million, total loans of $624 million and total deposits of $692 million. BancorpSouth Bank operates two (2) full-service banking offices, one (1) mortgage loan production office, and one (1) regional insurance office in the Houston market.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, BancorpSouth Bank will issue 4,125,000 shares of BancorpSouth Bank common stock, plus $17.5 million in cash, for all outstanding shares of Icon Capital Corporation capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to meaningfully expand our presence in the vibrant Houston, Texas metropolitan area," commented Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BancorpSouth Bank. "We entered this market in 2014 with the opening of loan production offices in Friendswood and Sugar Land, which were recently converted to full-service branches. The co-founders of Icon, Mark Reiley and John Green, are both highly regarded bankers in this market. The Icon team will be an integral part of our ability to continue to grow strategically both broadly as a Company and more specifically in this market."

"I'm excited about the opportunity to expand our franchise in Houston, a market where I spent over 30 years of my banking career," added Chris Bagley, President and Chief Operating Officer of BancorpSouth. "In addition, several other members of our management team have significant banking experience and deep roots in the market and community. The addition of the Icon team and their branch structure will give us a solid platform on which to continue to grow our market share in the area. On a pro forma basis, BancorpSouth will have approximately $1 billion in loans and $740 million in deposits in the Houston metropolitan area."

"We are very proud of what we have been able to accomplish in our eleven year run at Icon," stated Mark Reiley, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Icon. "Since 2007, we have grown our organization organically to approximately $800 million in total assets. We are excited to partner with a reputable organization like BancorpSouth that can provide the capital and additional resources necessary to further this growth. Dan and his team have a long history of successful bank acquisitions that is very appealing to our board and management team. The additional product offerings, services, and scale provided by BancorpSouth will be a tremendous asset for our teammates and our customers."

John Green, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman and President of Icon added, "I'm extremely proud of the team we have built at Icon. Further, I believe the partnership with BancorpSouth is a perfect strategic and cultural fit for our team. Partnering with an organization with additional scale that is relatively new to the market will allow our team to stay together and continue doing what we do best – serving our customers – while giving us a wider range of product offerings. In addition to the wider selection of traditional bank products that will be available to our customers, BancorpSouth also has very strong mortgage and insurance teams in our market, which will further complement our partnership. I'm confident the cultural similarities will lead to a seamless transition over to the BancorpSouth team."

Upon completion of the transaction, Mark Reiley will serve as BancorpSouth Bank's Houston Area Chairman while John Green will be the Houston Division President.

The merger has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the approval by Icon's shareholders and customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is anticipated to close during the second half of 2018, pending regulatory approval and satisfaction of the other customary closing conditions.

Icon was advised in this transaction by Stephens Inc. as financial advisor and Winstead PC as legal counsel. Alston & Bird acted as legal counsel to BancorpSouth.

In addition to the information contained within this announcement, an Investor Presentation has been posted on BancorpSouth Bank's website ( www.bancorpsouth.com ) containing additional information regarding this transaction.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with $17.2 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates 279 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

