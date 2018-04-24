BTS Group’s Annual Report 2017 now available online

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world leading strategy implementation firm, has made its Annual Report 2017 available online at http://ir.bts.com/annuals-proxies.cfm

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of Investor Relations

BTS Group AB (publ)

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46 8 587 070 02

+46 708 78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with close to 600 professionals in 37 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including:

Assessment centers for talent selection and development

Strategy alignment and execution

Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs

On-the-job business simulations and application tools. We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business such as Chevron, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Tencent and Volvo Group. BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com

