23.03.2018 10:57:19

BIMobject AB: BIMobject releases toolkit to help digitalise the construction industry

BIMobject releases a toolkit for easy, seamless integration of BIM-softwares with the corporation's cloud-based platform, which hosts digital building products. This gives building product manufacturers more marketing channels and easier access to the platform's user base. 

BIMobject's new Software Development Kit (SDK) is a quick, efficient way for third party-developers to start using the BIMobject platform. It allows for BIMobject's market-leading platform for digital building products easily to be integrated in different BIM-programmes, such as apps. The design, user experience, and features can be defined entirely by the developer.

The SDK is made available as an open source-code for free download and is connected to the web interface upon application. The code is freestanding, making it independent of updates. This in turn makes the SDK future-proof, easy to apply, and less vulnerable, with reduced loading time of the integrated digital content. 

For more information, please contact: 
Stefan Hansson - CFO 
Tel: +46 40 - 685 29 00 
E-mail: press@bimobject.com

About BIMobject®
BIMobject® is a Swedish technology company with a global presence operating at the forefront of digitalising the building industry. BIMobject provides a cloud-based platform and powerful technology to make digital product information available for Building Information Modelling (BIM), allowing its use early in the building process for visualisation, specification, and analysis. The platform collects valuable data that streamlines the construction industry throughout the product lifecycle. More intelligent design and construction lead to better product selections, reduced waste, and more efficient logistics during the building process. At the same time, property management benefits from higher quality, improved use of energy, and lower operating costs. 
  
Today, BIMobject operates in a number of markets and has a global growth strategy. The company's offerings include development, hosting, management, and publishing of digital versions of manufacturer products: BIM objects. Its customers are building and interior product manufacturers who market their products via the BIMobject® Cloud. The user base consists primarily of architects, designers, and engineers, who access the BIMobject® Cloud through CAD/BIM-applications, apps, and web services. The BIM objects are integrated into a detailed model of the building, which increases the chance that the real products will be selected for purchase.

BIMobject is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North with the ticker symbol BIM.     

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission

bimobject.com 

This is an English version of an original Swedish press release communicated by BIMobject AB. In case of interpretation issues or possible differences between the different versions, the Swedish version shall apply.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BIMobject AB via Globenewswire

