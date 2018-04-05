<
05.04.2018 05:47:47

BHP To Cease Membership Of World Coal Association

(RTTNews) - BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that it will cease membership of the World Coal Association, in light of the material difference identified by Review and the narrow range of activities of benefit to BHP from membership.

BHP acknowledged the contribution made by the WCA in a range of areas including environment and community practice, and appreciates the constructive approach undertaken by the WCA in discussions following the Review.

Following the Industry Association Review, published on 19 December 2017, BHP today announced its determination in relation to its membership of the United States Chamber of Commerce and of the World Coal Association. BHP also provided an update on its view of the new Energy and Climate Change Position of the Minerals Council of Australia.

Meanwhile, BHP said that it has determined to remain a member of the United States Chamber of Commerce, on the basis of broader benefits, and in light of the Chamber's willingness to engage further on climate and energy issues through an invitation extended to BHP to join its Energy and Environment Committee.

BHP said it will work with the Chamber and its wider membership on the direction of the Chamber's climate and energy policy, by actively participating in the Chamber's Energy and Environment Committee.

On 14 March 2018, the Minerals Council of Australia released an updated Energy and Climate Policy Position. BHP said today it welcomed this revised policy position, which is aligned with BHP's approach to climate and energy policy. In particular, from a policy perspective, the updated MCA position addresses the two areas identified as material differences by BHP, relating to the energy trilemma and technology neutrality.

In the Review BHP identified a range of broader benefits provided by its membership of the Minerals Council of Australia, relating to health and safety, environment, community, workforce and economics. BHP continues to assess the benefits of membership in these areas as high.

