BESPIN GLOBAL Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Managed Services for 2 Consecutive Years

SEOUL, South Korea, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BESPIN GLOBAL (http://bespinglobal.com CEO Lee HanJoo), a leading cloud management company in Asia, has announced on 16th that it is the only company in East Asia (Korea / China / Japan) to be listed on 'Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers (MSPs)'

Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud MSPs selects companies based on three criteria of whether they have the resources and capabilities to manage and operate a public cloud environment, have a cloud management platform to monitor the public cloud environment and to calculate cost, and finally whether they have a cloud architecture design, migration, and DevOps automation capabilities.

BESPIN GLOBAL is the first company in Korea to be awarded the AWS200 logo, has its own technology and human resources, and it is helping various customers to manage cloud easily and conveniently through its internally developed cloud management platform. The Company has also received recognition in the areas of migration and architecture design as well as providing high-level services to DevOps.

The Company has also been recognized for its ability to provide high quality service in Asia, US, and Europe through its networks with diverse global companies, including its partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Alibaba, in China, where it is difficult for Western IT companies of the US and Europe to enter.

Lee HanJoo, the CEO of BESPIN GLOBAL, said, "The fact that we have been listed on Gartner Magic Quadrant Public Cloud MSP as the only company in East Asia again this year means that BESPIN GLOBAL has continued to demonstrate its superior competence even in a growing competitive environment of cloud and MSP companies". He also said, "As we continue to grow our competence, we will grow beyond the position of Asia's best MSP to become a true global leader".

About BESPIN GLOBAL

BESPIN GLOBAL is a cloud management company that provides integrated cloud services such as migration and establishment into the cloud environment, operation, and management. It is the only cloud service provider in Korea that supports various public cloud services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Aliyun.

For 2 consecutive years, the Company has been selected in the 'Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers (MSPs)' of the Gartner Magic Quadrant, as one of only around 20 companies in the world, and the first ever in Korea, China, and Japan. The Company was also included in Forbes' top 10 start-ups in Korea.

Currently, there are about 400 employees working in 11 offices and data centers in 7 countries. The Company started as an internal business unit of HOSTWAY and became an independent entity in December 2015. Since then it has acquired approx. 250 clients in a short period of time, and is continuing to grow.

