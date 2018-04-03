AxiomSL's regulatory reporting solution for Singapore is fully compliant with the revised MAS 610/1003 reporting forms

AxiomSL's MAS 610 solution will offer both the existing MAS 610 reporting template as well as the revised MAS 610 template to all clients

AxiomSL is the only solution provider in this space that offers clients the flexibility to choose between the on-premise or SaaS options

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the global leader in regulatory reporting, data and risk management solutions, announced that its regulatory reporting solution for Singapore is fully compliant with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) 610 and 1003[1] reporting forms. Building on the comments from the last industry consultation exercise, the MAS circulated the finalised reporting forms (except for Appendix I) and implementation timeframe to Financial Institutions (FIs) in Singapore on 29 March 2018.

FIs are now expected to be fully compliant by 31 March 2020 within the 24-month industry implementation window set out by MAS, after which there will be a 6-month period of concurrent reporting running from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020 whereby FIs are expected to submit both the revised and the current MAS 610 reports. Revised notices will take effect as of 1 October 2020. AxiomSL's MAS 610 solution will offer both the existing MAS 610 reporting template as well as the revised MAS 610 template to all clients.

The revised MAS 610 mandates more complex and detailed data points for submission as the data elements required are more granular. FIs need to submit over 300,000 data points across 60 forms, which is a steep increase from 4,000+ data points in the past. This is more than 8000% increase in data points as compared to what was previously required. Based on the new directives, MAS is expected to start tracking progress during this 24-month industry implementation window, with FIs required to provide status updates in 6-month intervals. During the last 6 months, FIs will be required to operate on a 'parallel run', by reporting to the existing and new requirements.

Earlier this year nine of the biggest banks in Singapore commissioned AxiomSL to define an open data taxonomy[2] to simplify and streamline compliance reporting for the revised MAS 610 reporting mandate. The taxonomy will standardise the interpretations of MAS requirements, allow increased automation of testing and change management as well as drive higher quality of data and data governance. AxiomSL partnered with PwC Singapore and BR-AG to lead this unprecedented initiative. By mid this year, the taxonomy will be complete and made available to all financial institutions in Singapore. So far, the initiative has received an overwhelming response from banks.

In addition to delivering the MAS 610 solution via the traditional on-premise approach, AxiomSL now also offers the award winning regulatory solution through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployment option. SaaS is a cloud-based approach that will help FIs alleviate the burden of procur­ing and operating the complex, hardware and soft­ware infrastructure required for reporting. The SaaS delivery method will enable FIs to benefit from enhanced economies of scale, information consistency and operational transparency thereby bringing down total cost of ownership. AxiomSL is the only solution provider in this space that offers clients the flexibility to choose between the on-premise or SaaS options depending on the individual firm's reporting complexities and technology infrastructure.

Peter Tierney, CEO Asia-Pacific, AxiomSL said, "AxiomSL has been supporting the current MAS 610 reporting at multiple client sites in Singapore for a number of years now and have closely tracked the revised 610 comment process. We are confident our existing clients will have a smooth transition to meet the revised MAS regulatory requirements as well as the required parallel running. We are also proud to be the first provider in Singapore to be able to deliver Software-as-a-Service option for the new MAS 610 reporting. It is our belief that this will extend the benefits of AxiomSL's world class data management and analytics solution to a broader range of reporting firms.

We observe that more of such regulatory changes can be expected in time to come, indicating that automation is the only way to handle the growing supervisory demands and complexity in the reporting regime. We have been focused on ensuring that we have the right technology, structure and processes in place for banks of all sizes to fulfil all requirements to a granular level."

[1] MAS Notice 610 covers financial and statistical reporting for banks in Singapore, except for merchant banks, which are covered by MAS Notice 1003. As the two Notices as broadly the same, they are referred to collectively as MAS 610 herein

[2]AxiomSL leads industry collaboration to define open taxonomy for MAS 610/1003 regulatory reporting

