Axalta to Unveil Brilliant Finishes on Three New Custom Vehicles During NSRA Street Rod Nationals

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) will unveil three new custom-built automobiles with brilliant finishes during the 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky from August 2 to August 5, 2018. The vehicles, including a 1942 Chevrolet Truck by Big Oak Garage (Hokes Bluff, AL), a 1965 Ford Mustang K Code (HiPo) GT by Fast Lane Rod Shop (Donahue, IA), and a 1966 Chevrolet Suburban by Lakeside Rods and Rides (Rockwell City, IA), will be unveiled at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 2 in Axalta's exhibit space, #1213, in the Kentucky Exposition Center. All three vehicles have been finished with Cromax®, Axalta's easy to use refinish system with a quality appearance.

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

"We are very proud that our builder-partners rely on Cromax to give their custom vehicles a show-ready finish," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "And we couldn't be happier to unveil their highly-anticipated builds in Louisville where thousands of car enthusiasts can see the breadth and depth of Cromax color capabilities on these extraordinary vehicles."

The vehicles unveiled will join two additional Cromax-finished custom builds in Axalta's exhibit space, including a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Hardtop by Mike Goldman Customs (Meridian, MS) and 1963 1/2 Ford Galaxy by Steve Cook Creations (Oklahoma City, OK).  Visitors to the show are encouraged to visit Axalta's exhibit to see all five vehicles and learn about more about refinishing from the experts, including color trends and techniques.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn


Nachrichten

