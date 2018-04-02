02.04.2018 19:48:00

Autosoft Announces Integration With General Motors' Online Service Scheduling

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft, Inc., a leading national dealer management system (DMS) provider, announced that General Motors' Online Service Scheduling (OSS) solution now integrates with Autosoft DMS.

(PRNewsfoto/Autosoft)

The new online service scheduling application from GM Certified Service is packed with features and benefits for both car dealerships and dealership customers. For dealership customers, GM OSS simplifies the service process by allowing them to complete all the following actions online: secure an appointment time, select a desired service advisor, learn transportation options, identify desired services, and modify an appointment. GM OSS promotes a consistent experience that improves customer satisfaction.

For dealerships, GM OSS drives simplicity by offering and booking available appointment times, providing appointment access to service advisors, pushing appointments from GM systems to Autosoft DMS, and integrating with GM Service Workbench. By integrating Autosoft Service Schedule, Autosoft's improved quick scheduler, with GM OSS, dealerships will also be eligible for GM's new incentive program, GM PASE (Parts and Service Excellence).

"We are excited to offer GM OSS integration to our customers and pleased to provide them with tools that will drive efficiency and higher customer satisfaction in their service areas," said Dale Novotniak, Connect Program Director at Autosoft. "Once our customers have set up OSS with GM, they just need to fill out our online form to enroll in integration." 

About Autosoft

Autosoft provides a complete dealer management system (DMS) that has been recognized as the All-Time Most Recommended DMS through DrivingSales reviews. With affordable month-to-month contracts, Autosoft's DMS improves processes and reduces operating costs in over 2,000 franchised automotive dealerships. Easy-to-use and innovative software helps dealers focus on their customers' needs. To learn more about Autosoft, call 844.888.8200, email sales@autosoftdms.com, or visit www.autosoftdms.com.

Contact: Michael Cross, marketing@autosoftdms.com, 724-906-6249

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autosoft-announces-integration-with-general-motors-online-service-scheduling-300622737.html

SOURCE Autosoft

