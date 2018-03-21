Author and Visiting Fellow From The Brookings Institute to Speak at The Economic Club of Las Vegas at March 26th Event

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas has announced it will host author and Brookings Institute Fellow James Kirchick on Monday, March 26 at The Rio All Suites and Casino (Palma Room). He will discuss his new book, The End of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues, and the Coming Dark Age. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the cost is $50 per person. Cocktails and light hors d'oeuvres will be served. For more information and to register, visit www.econclublv.org/events.

Kirchick is currently a visiting fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe and Project on International Order and Strategy at the Brookings Institution. A widely published journalist, his talk will focus on his book (Yale 2017), as well as offer insights into his works on American politics, and U.S. grand strategy. He began his professional journalism career at The New Republic, covering domstic politics, lobbying, intelligence and American foregin policy. He has also been a correspondent for The Daily Beast and contributed to national daily newspapers including the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post.

"One of our goals is to bring interesting speakers to The Economic Club that offer our guests unique takes on national and sometimes international topics. Given the current state of affairs in politics and potential impact on our citenzery, we feel James Kirckchick is a provacative choice to help put things in a global perspective," said Ken Heck, Economic Club President, and President of Heck Wealth Management.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas

The Economic Club of Las Vegas,a non-profit 501(c)(6), non-partisan organization, provides an independent forum for national and international economic discussion and intellectual debate. The Club brings national speakers to Las Vegas to share their perspectives and ideas about economic and/or political conditions in the United States and the world.

