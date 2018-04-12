Australian and Chinese Millennials are set to disrupt Beijing

BEIJING, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Who would dare to disrupt the innovation landscape between Australia and China? Millennials. Young innovators from Australia and China are about to spend a week in Beijing. Finding solutions for large-scale corporates such as Swisse, Alibaba, Westfarmer and David Jones.

Who, what, where, when, why: Australia/China relations are not only about consumer good trading and investment properties. It is also a breeding ground for those who think innovation. From 16-20 April 2018, a delegation of 80 millennials from Australia and China is going to lead an innovation week in Beijing, following the CAMPx2018 program for young pioneers.

CAMPx2018's is an award-winning innovation program bringing 80 business consultants with global companies on the same platform between Australia and China. As part of the program the participants, set in Thinktank teams, have 100 days to solve cross-border challenges encountered by multinational organizations. The topic of these researches intentionally matches with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

Who are these Australian Chinese Millenials? Civil Engineers, software consultants, lecturers at Macquarie University (Sydney), social entrepreneurs, business psychologists, R&D workers, business consultants, researchers, business owners… a panel of high profiles with different industries and cultural backgrounds. All linked by a bright future China-Australia relations.

Within a week this international innovator delegation will master the boiling innovation landscape of Zhongguancun, Beijing's Silicon Valley. They will connect with start-up related to their industry, open discussion panel, network with a panel of local investors, and bridge with major incubators like:

Tsinghua SEM X-celerator a start-up acceleration platform which has already accelerated over 150 startups and has invested nearly 100 million RMB into startups.

into startups. Plug'n Play a China-based international investment institution jointly founded by Sias International University and Amidi Group.

and Amidi Group. Innoway, China's $36 million government-backed startup village. Innoway has incubated a total of 878 companies, including 121 overseas teams with a total financing amount of 7.65 billion yuan ( $1.22 billion ).

"There is nothing like standing in the heart of Beijing in 2018 and feeling a new superpower catapult itself to new heights around you. The Beijing experience will provide CAMPers with an opportunity to touch China's massive innovation trend up close and be touched by it. This is a landscape which will reshape how the world thinks about innovation,"Andrea Myles, CAMP CEO and co-founder.

A week for Australian and Chinese the face of tomorrow's collaboration and strengthen a cross-border dialogue.

