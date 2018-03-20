Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Tuesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid lingering concerns about a potential trade war and a plunge in Facebook shares that weighed on technology stocks. In addition, weak commodity prices dragged down resources stocks.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 27.10 points or 0.45 percent to 5,932.30, off a low of 5,915.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 29.20 points or 0.48 percent to 6,035.50.

The major miners are weak after iron ore prices fell overnight to its lowest level since November. BHP Billiton is losing more than 2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are down more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are also lower after crude oil prices declined overnight. Santos is down 0.4 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are lower by almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners are higher, aided by an increase in gold prices. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is rising almost 1 percent, Westpac is adding 0.6 percent and National Australia Bank is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

ANZ Banking said it will consider an IPO for its New Zealand UDC Finance business after an agreement to sell the business to China's HNA was rejected by New Zealand regulators. The bank's shares are edging down less than 0.1 percent.

TPG Telecom reported an 11 percent decrease in first-half profit, but raised its full-year earnings outlook. The internet provider's shares are declining more than 2 percent.

Kathmandu Holdings reported a nearly 23 percent increase in first-half profit and said it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Oboz Footwear for $60 million, with an earn-out of up to $15 million. The outdoor clothing and equipment retailer's shares are in a trading halt.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that house prices in Australia were up 1.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017. That exceeded expectations for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent decline in the third quarter.

Members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy board said that the global economy is continuing to see acceptable overall improvement, minutes from the board's March 6 meeting revealed on Tuesday. They also added that the domestic economy could be hampered by an appreciating exchange rate, the minutes said.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to slide against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7706, down from US$0.7692 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, reflecting lingering concerns about a potential trade war as well as political uncertainty following recent developments in Washington. A steep drop by social media giant Facebook's shares were a heavy drag on the technology sector.

The Dow tumbled 335.60 points or 1.4 percent at 24,610.91, the Nasdaq plunged 137.74 points or 1.8 percent to 7,344.24 and the S&P 500 plummeted 39.09 points or 2,712.92.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index declined 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index lost 1.3 percent.

Crude oil futures fell along with U.S. stocks Monday, as traders fretted over a litany of defections and firings from the Trump Administration. WTI crude dipped $0.28 or 0.5 percent to settle at $62.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.