Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Tuesday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street as trade war concerns eased following reports that the U.S. and China are willing to negotiate trade-related issues.

In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 32.20 points or 0.56 percent to 5,822.70, off a high of 5,830.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 32.30 points or 0.55 percent to 5,933.70. Australian shares closed near five and a half month lows on Monday.

The major miners are higher despite a fall in the prices of iron ore. BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent.

Copper miner Oz Minerals has launched a takeover bid for Avanco Resources that values the ASX-listed exploration company at A$444 million. However, shares of Oz Minerals are losing more than 1 percent.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank - are also higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.7 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher even as crude oil prices declined overnight. Santos is adding 0.4 percent and Oil Search is rising almost 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are mixed after gold prices rose for a fourth straight session overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent. Newcrest Mining is declining almost 1 percent after the company said it will resume mining at its Cadia mine on Tuesday after parts of a tailings dam collapsed, while processing remains suspended.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7746, up from US$0.7721 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Monday as traders were inspired to pick up stocks at reduced levels amid easing concerns about a potential trade war between the U.S. and China. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox News on Sunday that he is "cautiously hopeful" a trade agreement can be reached.

The Dow spiked 669.40 points or 2.8 percent to 24,202.60, the Nasdaq soared 227.88 points or 3.3 percent to 7,220.54 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.29 points or 2.7 percent to 2,658.55.

The major European markets closed lower on Monday. The German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell Monday, ending a recent hot streak despite a weak U.S. dollar. May WTI oil declined $0.33 or 0.5 percent to settle at $65.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.