Audited annual report of Trigon Property Development AS for 2017 and notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting; Changes in the Audit Committee

30th of April 2018, Tallinn

The Management Board of AS Trigon Property Development has prepared the annual report and proposal for covering of loss for the year 2017. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28 February 2018.

The audited Annual Report of AS Trigon Property Development for 2017 is available on issuer’s home page http://www.trigonproperty.com. The report can also be read in issuer’s location at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn.

The Annual General Meeting of AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774, address: Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn 10141, hereinafter the Company) will be held on the 28th of May 2018 at 10 AM at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn 10141.

The agenda of the General Meeting with the proposals of the Supervisory Board:

Approval of the Annual Report 2017

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the Annual Report of the Company for 2017, which exposes the consolidated balance sheet value of 1 817 698 euros as at 31.12.2017 and the net loss of the financial year of 132 535 euros.

2017 Profit/loss allocation proposal

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To transfer the consolidated net loss in the amount of 132 535 euros to the loss of previous periods.

Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2018

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code: 10142876, address: Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2018. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

Changes in the Supervisory Board

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: to recall Toomas Uibo from the position of Supervisory Board member; to elect Alo Lepp to the position of Supervisory Board member with the term of five (5) years as of the adoption of this resolution.

Alo Lepp was born on 04.12.1957 and obtained a master’s degree in economics engineering from the Technical University of Kaunas. Alo Lepp is the management board member of Patricia OÜ (previously Marat AS) and he is responsible for general management as well as sales development. Additionally, Alo Lepp is the management board member of Graphitene OÜ and Dilemma OÜ and management board member and shareholder of Varakorralduse OÜ and Mahe Madu OÜ. Alo Lepp has extensive knowledge about real estate development, manufacturing as well as project management. Alo Lepp does not own any shares of AS Trigon Property Development.

The Annual Report of AS Trigon Property Development, proposal for loss allocation and auditor’s report to the Annual Report of 2017 will be available at the head office of the Company at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn and on Company’s web site www.trigonproperty.com

Information on the procedure for exercising the rights specified in the Commercial Code § 287, § 293 (2) and (21) and § 2931 (4) is published on the website of the Company www.trigonproperty.com.

As of the date of publishing of the announcement, the share capital of AS Trigon Property Development is 2 299 020.17 euros. The company has 4 499 061 shares and each share gives one vote.

The date of closing the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be May 21, 2018 at 23:59.

Registration of the participants in the meeting will begin at 09:45 on the 28th of May 2018.

To register yourself as a participant in the general meeting, please present:

a shareholder who is a sole proprietor – an identity document

a representative of a shareholder who is a sole proprietor – an identity document and a written authorisation document

a representative of a shareholder who is a legal person – valid certified copy of the registry card (for legal persons in Estonia, certified no earlier than 7 days ago), which entitles the person to represent the shareholder, and an identity document of the representative, or an authorisation document prepared as required and an identity document of the representative. We request prior legalisation or apostille certification of documents of a legal person registered in a foreign country, unless stated otherwise in the international agreement. AS Trigon Property Development may register a shareholder who is a legal person of a foreign country as a participant in the general meeting also in case all required data on the legal person and the representative are included in the notarised authorisation document issued to the representative in a foreign country and the authorisation document is acceptable in Estonia.

If a shareholder has deposited his/her shares on a nominee account, a respective certificate issued by the account administrator shall be submitted, certifying the right of ownership of the shares as of 21st of May 2018.

Please present your passport or identity card as an identification document.

A shareholder may notify the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorisation by a representative by submitting respective information to the Management Board of AS Trigon Property Development (in a digitally signed format which can be reproduced in writing on the following e-mail address: info@trigonproperty.com, or in writing by mail at the following address: AS Trigon Property Development, Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn 10141, Estonia) no later than on 25.05.2016.

For the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorisation by a representative, a shareholder may use the forms available on the website of AS Trigon Property Development www.trigonproperty.com

Changes in the Audit Committee

The Supervisory Board of AS Trigon Property Development decided to amend the composition of the Audit Committee by appointing Karola Sisask and Kristi Aarmaa as the new members of the committee. The Audit Committee continues with two members.

Management Board of AS Trigon Property Development

Telephone 6679 200, e-mail info@trigonproperty.com

