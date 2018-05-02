02.05.2018 23:01:00

Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock of 48.5 cents per share. The indicated annual dividend is $1.94.

The dividend will be paid on June 4, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 21, 2018. This is the company’s 138th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Atmos Energy Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, is the country's largest natural-gas-only distributor, serving over three million natural gas distribution customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energy also manages company-owned natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.

